PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Reliance Digital today launched its Black Friday Sale, offering up to 50% off on select products across smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances and more. The sale runs from 26th to 30th November 2026 at all Reliance Digital stores, on reliancedigital.in, at My Jio Stores. Along with the sale prices, customers can get up to ₹20,000 discount on leading bank cards and paper finance, up to ₹20,000 exchange bonus, free delivery and fastest installation.

The great deal is on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro (MRP ₹1,34,900), available at an effective price of ₹54,990 after in-store discount, exchange, exchange bonus and cashback. Laptops powered by AMD R3 are starting at ₹44,499, while the Apple iPad (A16, Wi-Fi, 128GB) is available at ₹43,405, including a ₹4,000 bank offer. Additionally, with iPad get Apple Pencil free with Rs.4990. The Apple Watch SE 3 (44mm) is priced at ₹25,999 and the Marshall Emberton 2 Bluetooth speaker at ₹10,999.

For home entertainment, 55-inch Mini LED TV staring from of ₹37,990 with bank and finance offers, and the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 party speaker is priced at ₹44,999.

Large appliances see strong savings too. The Voltas 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC is priced at ₹36,990, with an additional ₹2,000 bank offer. The LG 10 kg fully automatic front load washing machine is available at ₹39,990 with up to ₹9,000 cashback, and the Kelvinator 562L side-by-side refrigerator at ₹39,990. Customers who shop for ₹50,000 and above can also pick up the Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner, worth ₹32,900, at ₹14,990, or the Dyson Corrale straightener at ₹14,900.

About Reliance Digital:

Reliance Digital is India's largest electronics retailer, present in over 800 cities with more than 700+ large-format Reliance Digital stores and 900+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every corner of the country and making the latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and more than 5,000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital offers the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology for their lifestyle. The trained and well-informed staff at every store are always ready to guide customers through every detail of each product. Importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products through Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Reliance resQ is available all week and is fully equipped to provide end-to-end solutions.

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