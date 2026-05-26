Renova Hospitals Founder & CEO Sridhar Peddireddy Honored with "Visionary Leadership in Healthcare Excellence" Award

VMPL

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26: Sridhar Peddireddy, Founder & CEO of Renova Hospitals, has been conferred with the prestigious "Visionary Leadership in Healthcare Excellence" award at the Zee Telugu News Healthcare Excellence Awards 2026, held at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Hyderabad Banjara Hills.

The award was presented by the Honorable Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to transforming healthcare delivery and advancing patient-centric medical excellence across the region.

Under the leadership of Sridhar Peddireddy, Renova Hospitals has grown into a rapidly expanding 12-unit, 2,000-bed healthcare network, delivering comprehensive multispecialty care across precision oncology, advanced diagnostics, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, nephrology, women & child care, and several other specialized healthcare services.

A strong advocate for technological advancement in healthcare, he has spearheaded the implementation of cutting-edge medical technologies, enabling highly precise and patient-focused cancer treatment.

Beyond clinical excellence and healthcare infrastructure, his commitment to social impact is reflected through the Sri Dharani Foundation, which actively supports initiatives in rural education, environmental sustainability, and community welfare.

Widely respected for his visionary leadership, operational excellence, and patient-first philosophy, Sridhar Peddireddy continues to redefine regional healthcare delivery with a mission centered on accessibility, innovation, dignity, and hope.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated at Renova, "we are not just building hospitals; we are building a geography where hope is accessible to everyone".

With a continued focus on compassionate care, innovation, and community impact, Renova Hospitals remains committed to shaping the future of healthcare in India.

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