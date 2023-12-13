Renowned Architect and Urban Planner Dikshu C Kukreja Appointed Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Albania to India

Sponsored Content

Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
New Delhi [India], December 13: Renowned architect and urban planner, Dikshu C Kukreja, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Albania to India. This prestigious appointment comes as a testament to Kukreja's exceptional contributions to the fields of architecture and urban planning, as well as his commitment to fostering international relations.

Albania, a prominent European country nestled alongside Greece to its south, boasts a population of 2.7 million and holds membership in NATO. Commenting on being conferred with the title, Kukreja remarked, "I am honored by the confidence reposed in me by the Honorable Prime Minister Edi Rama. I look forward to leveraging this role to enhance and solidify the relations between our two countries, which have historically shared many cultural, linguistic, and historical ties."

India and Albania, despite geographical distance, have historically found common ground through shared cultural practices, the Sanskrit language and countless other historical connections. Kukreja aims to further nurture and develop these connections, leveraging his position to facilitate collaborations and exchanges in various sectors between the two nations.

Kukreja's extensive experience in architecture and urban planning, coupled with his passion for fostering international relations, positions him as a bridge-builder between India and Albania. His vision and commitment promise a fruitful tenure, focused on strengthening diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties between the two nations.

