Renowned Gynaecologist Joins Manipal Hospital Gurugram to Strengthen Women's Health

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 12: Manipal Hospital, one of the leading healthcare institutions in Gurugram, welcomes renowned surgeon Dr Amita Shah, Chairman & HOD, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Laparoscopy Endoscopy. Dr Shah has joined the expert team of Manipal Hospital Gurugram, to strengthen and enhance the medical expertise of healthcare delivery to the people of Gurugram. Through dedicated women's wellness and preventive health initiatives, she contributes to early detection and long-term health planning.

Dr Amita Shah will further enhance Manipal Hospital's expertise with extensive knowledge and experience spanning more than 29 years in diagnosing and treating numerous complex gynaecological issues. She is an expert in procedures like 3D and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Gynaecological Surgeries, Gynae Oncology - Screening & Management, Infertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and many more. Her focus is to provide preventive health, advanced management of gynaecological disorders, and fertility care through a dedicated specialty clinic that has cutting-edge technology to treat advanced gynaecological issues. She is an active member of the Indian Fertility Society (IFS) and the Indian Association of Gynae Endoscopists (IAGE). Her addition to the team strengthens the hospital's capabilities in providing comprehensive heart care.

Dr Shah practices a 360-degree approach to women's health, providing care from conception through childbirth and postnatal vaccination, making Manipal Hospital a one-stop destination for maternity and reproductive care. She will play a key role in various Obstetrics and Gynecological programs such as Spandan, a parent support initiative aimed at easing the journey of parenthood through expert-led educational sessions and Manipal Sakhi, a comprehensive health card packed with exclusive patient benefits for women.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining the team, Navin Pascal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, said, "We are delighted to have Dr Amita Shah in our team of medical experts. With a wealth of experience in women's healthcare, Dr. Shah brings with her a deep commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care. Her expertise across complex gynaecological procedures, high-risk obstetrics, and holistic reproductive health makes her a valuable addition to our multidisciplinary team. With her being a part of Manipal Hospital, we will be able to deliver advanced clinical management of gynaecological disorders, including minimally invasive and robotic surgeries for faster recovery and improved outcomes. At Manipal Hospital, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing the quality and scope of our healthcare services. Her joining marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to elevate healthcare standards in Gurugram and assure our position as a trusted leader in women's health."

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With the completion of acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds, and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognised the most respected and patient recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709681/Munipal_Hospitals_Dr_Amita_Shah.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709682/Munipal_Hospitals_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941277/5194308/Manipal_Hospital_Logo.jpg

