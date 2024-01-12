Renowned Wellness Expert Dr. Preeti Seth Honored as Panelist at Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 12: The Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards proved to be more than just a celebration of achievements; it served as a pivotal convergence of industry leaders, experts, and advocates for holistic health. The event provided a platform for discussing and exploring innovative approaches in the ever-evolving field of wellness.

The event, a gathering of luminaries in the wellness industry, featured an esteemed panel that included Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder of Manasthali, Dr. Mickey Mehta, a globally acclaimed holistic health coach, and Dr. Gurmeet, Director of Green Building Council India.

The distinguished gathering was graced by Dr. Deepak Vohra, Ambassador, who felicitated the awardees and delivered a powerful speech that captivated the audience. The wellness festival, organized by Preeti Singh and Rahul Gandhi, also featured the participation of renowned Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap.

Dr. Preeti Seth, the distinguished Founder and Mentor of Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness, achieved yet another milestone as a distinguished panelist at the prestigious Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards, held at Shangri-la Hotel, New Delhi.

During the enlightening panel discussion, Dr. Preeti Seth underscored the pivotal role of technology in wellness and its substantial contribution to overall well-being. She shared unique strategies for maintaining positive well-being in today's fast-paced world, drawing from her extensive experience in the field.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)