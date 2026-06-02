Research and technology can help Ayurveda achieve global relevance: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Emphasising the growing role of research and technology in strengthening traditional healthcare systems, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said Ayurveda can achieve greater global acceptance through scientific validation, innovation, and evidence-based research. He was speaking at the inauguration of Rasayu Life Sciences' new facility in Karvenagar, an organisation engaged in Ayurveda-based research and drug development.

Sawant said institutions such as Rasayu Life Sciences are contributing significantly to the advancement of Ayurveda by combining traditional knowledge with modern scientific methods. "The establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH under PM gave a major boost to Ayurveda research. Rasayu's efforts in developing globally recognised medicines through research, clinical data, and modern concepts such as personalised medicine are commendable," he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Rajya Sabha MP and chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology Prof. Medha Kulkarni, along with Rasayu founders Vaidya Yogesh Bendale and Vaidya Vinita Bendale.

Sawant noted that the research conducted by Bendale and his team, particularly in cancer care, has demonstrated the potential of Ayurveda when supported by scientific inquiry and documentation. He expressed confidence that the new facility would further accelerate research and innovation in the sector.

Kulkarni praised Rasayu's efforts to promote research-oriented Ayurveda and said the institution's focus on identifying the root causes of diseases and presenting its findings through scientific platforms was noteworthy. She also highlighted the importance of developing affordable medicines through indigenous research.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Bendale said Rasayu Life Sciences was founded to integrate Ayurveda with research and technology. "Our journey of more than three decades has resulted in over 45 patents. We continue to focus on scientific research, clinical documentation, and the development of innovative Ayurvedic therapies," he said.

The programme began with the traditional lighting of the lamp and Dhanvantari pujan. Dr Pratik Torane compered the event, while Yogesh Bendale proposed the vote of thanks.

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