Resilience Actions, a Re Sustainability Initiative, Launches ECOHUB.IN to Power India's Climate and Circular Economy Innovation Ecosystem

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19: Resilience Actions, the social and environmental impact initiative of Re (Re Sustainability), has launched ECOHUB.IN, a sustainability-focused incubator designed to support early-stage enterprises working in climate and clean-tech, pollution management, resource efficiency, circular economy, and sustainability innovation.

The initiative is aimed at startups that have moved beyond the ideation stage and are ready for commercial scale, with a working Minimum Viable Product (MVP), a committed team, and a clearly defined market opportunity.

As India advances towards a low-carbon and circular economy, the demand for innovative sustainability solutions continues to grow. However, many promising ventures face challenges in scaling due to limited access to mentorship, catalytic capital, industry partnerships, pilot opportunities, and business validation. ECOHUB.IN has been established to bridge these gaps and help transform high-potential sustainability ventures into scalable businesses capable of delivering measurable environmental and social impact.

Through the incubator, participating startups will gain access to mentorship, technical and business advisory support, investment-readiness assistance, pilot-to-commercial pathways, ecosystem partnerships, and opportunities for industry integration. A key differentiator of ECOHUB.IN is its connection to Re's extensive operational ecosystem, enabling selected ventures to engage with domain experts, validate solutions in real-world environments, and explore pathways for commercial deployment and scale.

Commenting on the launch, Masood Mallick, Managing Director and Group CEO, Re (Re Sustainability), said:

"India's sustainability transition will not be driven by infrastructure alone. It will be driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and the ability to scale ideas that solve real environmental challenges. Through ECOHUB.IN, we are creating a platform that brings together innovators, startups, industry leaders, investors, academia, and policymakers to accelerate solutions that are commercially viable, environmentally responsible, and capable of delivering measurable impact.

India has no shortage of ideas. What is often missing is the ecosystem that helps transform those ideas into scalable enterprises. ECOHUB.IN is designed to bridge that gap by providing mentorship, industry access, business validation, and pathways to commercial adoption. By combining the strengths of innovation with the experience and operational ecosystem of Re Sustainability, we hope to enable the next generation of climate and circular economy entrepreneurs to build solutions that contribute meaningfully to India's sustainability journey and create lasting value for society, industry, and the planet."

Over time, ECOHUB.IN aims to strengthen India's sustainability innovation ecosystem by supporting ventures that reduce pollution, improve resource efficiency, advance circularity, create green jobs, enable decarbonization, and contribute to a more resilient future.

Applications for the inaugural cohort will open shortly through ECOHUB.IN.

About Resilience Actions

Resilience Actions is the social and environmental impact initiative of Re Sustainability, focused on building resilient communities through sustainability, innovation, capacity building, and ecosystem partnerships.

Learn more: resilience.org.in |

About Re Sustainability

Re Sustainability (Re), a KKR company, is one of Asia's leading providers of integrated environmental and sustainability solutions, delivering waste management, circular economy, water, remediation, and sustainability infrastructure solutions across India and international markets.

Learn more: resustainability.com

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