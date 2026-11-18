PNN

Dubai [UAE], November 18: Five fights. Five Indian fighters. Five defeats. For years, Pakistan's Rizwan Ali (11-1) has had India's number. Srikant Sekhar, Rana Rudra Pratap Singh and three more Indian fighters have faced him on the international circuit, and every single time it was Rizwan's hand that was raised. Pakistan 5, India 0.

On December 14, 2026, at HYPE FC in Dubai, that scoreline runs into the Lion of Kashmir.

India's MMA star Owais Yaqoob (6-1), the fighter from Kashmir, steps onto the mat with one mission: take revenge for India against the Pakistani prospect who has beaten five Indians, end the streak and bring India's pride back home.

India vs Pakistan. Need we say more?

Cricket at the World Cup. Hockey at the Olympics. Kabaddi on the mat. Whenever India and Pakistan meet, a billion hearts beat a little faster. Nobody is neutral. Every Indian is in the corner.

Now that rivalry comes to combat sports, and the stakes could not be higher. Rizwan Ali, one of Pakistan's biggest MMA prospects, has built his reputation by beating Indians. Owais Yaqoob, the Indian MMA star from Kashmir, is going to Dubai for one thing: revenge.

Who is the Lion of Kashmir?

Owais Yaqoob comes from Murran, a small village in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. No world-class gyms. No big sponsors. No easy road. Just a boy with a dream and the discipline to chase it every single day.

That discipline made him an 11-time National Taekwondo Gold Medalist. In 2023 he turned professional in MMA, and his debut ended in defeat. Most stories slow down there. His began.

Owais has not lost since. Six fights, six wins: BRAVE CF 98 in China, BRAVE CF 103 in Uzbekistan, and then, in August 2026 at BRAVE CF 107 in Bulgaria, a first-round knockout of the previously unbeaten Delyan Georgiev. The lion was no longer just roaring. He was hunting. Visit his profile here: https://www.instagram.com/owais_yaqoob_

Forged in the same rooms as Khabib

Owais is one of the very few Indian fighters to have trained at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) and in Dagestan, alongside UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and head coach Javier Mendez. Khabib has publicly praised his work ethic, his heart and his grappling.

Those are the rooms where the toughest grapplers on the planet are made. Owais has walked out of them ready for war.

No strikes. No luck. Only will.

December 14 will be fought under submission-only grappling rules. No punches. No kicks. No lucky shot to save anyone. Only wrestling, jiu-jitsu and chokes, until someone taps.

Rizwan Ali is known for his striking. On this night, that weapon stays in the locker room. What is left is a battle of control, conditioning and willpower, exactly the game Owais has spent years sharpening in Dagestan.

The momentum has shifted

Rizwan Ali is a proven, dangerous competitor, and nobody in Owais's camp is taking him lightly. But the aura has cracked. Rizwan arrives in Dubai after the first loss of his career at BRAVE CF 103.

Owais arrives on a six-fight winning streak, with a first-round knockout fresh in the memory and a nation behind him. One man is coming off a loss. The other is coming for everything.

Streaks are made to be broken. And this one has lasted long enough.

This one is for India

When Owais Yaqoob walks out in Dubai, he will not walk out alone. He will carry the tricolour on his shoulders. He will carry a village in Pulwama, every young fighter in Jammu & Kashmir who now has someone to look up to, and every Indian who has watched that 5-0 and waited for someone to answer it.

Five times India came up short against Pakistan's prospect. On December 14, the Lion of Kashmir goes to Dubai to take that revenge for India.

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About Owais Yaqoob

Owais Yaqoob is a professional mixed martial artist from Murran village in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. An 11-time National Taekwondo Gold Medalist, he turned professional in 2023 and holds a 6-1 record, including wins at BRAVE CF 98, 103 and 107. He has trained at the American Kickboxing Academy and in Dagestan.

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