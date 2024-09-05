Reverse Flipping Startups in the Spotlight: IVCA's Bharat Vapsi Highlights the Trend of Returning Entrepreneurs

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Indian Venture & Alternate Capital Association - the apex industry body for alternate capital ecosystem in the country (IVCA), today announced the launch of Bharat Vapsi: Navigating Regulatory and Investment Landscapes. It aims to explore the potential impacts of reverse flipping, delve into how domestic capital and favourable reforms aid the investment ecosystem, and provide a platform for venture capital funds, family offices, GPs, partners, and private equity professionals to connect. This initiative by IVCA is supported by Cyril Amaarchand Mangaldas, Ernst & Young and Goodwin. Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, emphasised the role of these returning entrepreneurs in boosting innovation and job creation, "In 2023, we witnessed over 8,000 startups return to India. This shift reflects the growing allure of India's dynamic market, supportive government regulatory landscape, and deeper access to domestic pools of capital. The maturing Indian market and initiatives like Startup India have made the country a prime destination for startups & scaleups originally based abroad. These returning entrepreneurs are vital to our innovation ecosystem and economic growth, embodying the immense potential of India's talent. Together, we can build a thriving environment where innovation and ambition lead the way."

Bharat Vapsi: Navigating Regulatory and Investment Landscapes will shine a light on various aspects of the startup ecosystem, including the challenges of operating startups abroad vis-a-vis the benefits of returning to India, where simplified regulations and cost efficiencies now prevail, and the pivotal role of domestic capital in shaping the future of Indian startups. Participants will also hear about how government policies have transformed India into an attractive destination for startups, the importance of building a self-reliant capital ecosystem, the strategy of unlocking pension and insurance funds for startup investments, and much more.

Harish S., Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "The return of businesses to India is an important indicator of the maturity of the eco-system, opportunities for growth, and most importantly access to capital through a vibrant capital markets. As these businesses return, they bring with them valuable expertise, and global perspectives, that will further energize India's evolution as a global economic powerhouse. As the 'vapsi' gains momentum, we are now seeing the ideas in implementation, with different practical learnings and experiences in progress. We are thrilled with the opportunity to share our knowledge and experience through IVCA's platform."

KT Chandy, Partner & Co-Leader, EY Private Tax, EY India said, "The recent surge in startups choosing to redomicile to India marks a transformative shift in the global entrepreneurial and fundraising landscape, signalling the country's vast potential as a hub for innovation and business growth. This trend reflects the growing confidence of entrepreneurs in India's economic policies and digital infrastructure and will usher in a new era of disruption. As we embrace this trend, it becomes crucial to delve into the strategic implications of this movement and explore the opportunities it unfolds for startups and investors alike. We are grateful for the opportunity to engage with this forum through IVCA and look forward to witnessing and participating in meaningful conversations, rich with practical insights."

Abhishek Krishnan, Partner, Goodwin said, "The trend to redomicile back to India is testament to India's vibrant domestic capital markets. These are exciting times for mature businesses, that have previously pooled their capital raises outside India, to set themselves up for a listing in India. We look forward to sharing our thoughts on market trends and the regulatory landscape at this timely event organized by the IVCA."

The IVCA's Bharat Vapsi conference is set to feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including Smt. Dr Ekroop Caur, IAS from the Government of Karnataka; Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner of Avaana Climate and Sustainability; Abhishek Krishnan, Partner, Goodwin, Harish Sekar, Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; and KT Chandy, Partner and Co-Leader of EY Private Tax at EY India. Additionally, Karthik Prabhakar, Managing Partner, PeerCapital Harish S., Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Manish Kheterpal, Co-founder & Partner WaterBridge Ventures, Smita Goel, Director Finance, RTP Global, Vishal Gupta, CEO, PhonePe Insurance, Lavanya Ashok, General Partner at Trifecta Capital and IVCA VC Council Co-Chair, along with Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner at Accel Partners India and IVCA VC Council Co-Chair, will share their insights. Reeba Chacko, Senior Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner and CFO of 3one4 Capital, who also serves as Co-Chair of the Regulatory Affairs Council and IVCA Executive Committee member, will contribute their perspectives. Amit Pandey, Lead: VC Ecosystem and Capacity Building, IVCA, and Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, will also be part of the event, enriching the discussions with their expertise and vision.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA represents 46% of overall AIFs in the country, and its members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

