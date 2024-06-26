Revolutionizing FMCG: NEDA's Landmark 21st AGM in Guwahati, Assam

BusinessWire India

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 26: The Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) held its 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Guwahati recently at Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo, Guwahati. This significant event saw the participation of 150 delegates from across the northeast underscoring NEDA's vital role in the region's robust FMCG industry.

Under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, President; Poonam Kr. Taneja, General Secretary; Shri Pradip Kr. Das, Working President; Prakash Gupta, Chairman of the Grievances Committee; and Amit Maloo, Treasurer, NEDA continues to be a formidable force in the FMCG sector.

Representatives from various districts and states attended, including Wholesale General Merchants Association (Guwahati), Kokrajhar Distributors Association, Bongaigaon Distributors Association, Dhubri Distributors Association, Nalbari Distributors Association, Nagaon Distributors Association, Hojai Distributors Association, North Assam Distributors Association (Tezpur), B. Chariali Distributors Association, Hailakandi Distributors Association, Cachar Distributors Association, Northeast Distributors Association - Manipur, Golaghat Distributors Association, Jorhat Distributors Association, Tinsukia Distributors Association, East Karbi Anglong Distributors Association, Lumding Distributors Association, Tripura Distributors Association, Mizoram Distributors Association and Meghalaya Distributors Association.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta inaugurated the meeting with an inspiring speech, providing a realistic overview of the current FMCG scenario and emphasizing the need for distributors to adapt to rapid changes in trade compliance. "Conducting a SWOT analysis in your daily trade activities will create opportunities for growth and keep you updated on major changes," he advised. Dr. Gupta highlighted that the FMCG market in Northeast India, valued at approximately INR 10,000 crores and growing at an annual rate of 15%, contributes nearly 5% of the total FMCG sales in India. "We are here to build, reshape, and recreate the fast-paced growth of the FMCG industry," he added.

Addressing the challenges posed by recent policy changes from multinational and domestic FMCG companies, General Secretary Shri Poonam Kr. Taneja expressed concern over the economic impact on distributors. "Decades of distributors' hard work and dedication are being undermined by these policy changes, with no compensation or time frame given to recover from losses," he stated. The board and delegates proposed a strong resolution to counter these unfair practices.

The introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has brought numerous notices to FMCG traders, many of which are deemed unjustifiable. To address this issue, NEDA organized a dedicated GST session led by a renowned Chartered Accountant. The session covered crucial aspects of different GST notices and provided guidance on how to handle and close them.

The AGM concluded with awards recognizing outstanding performance. The recipients were:

* Best District: Cachar District Distributors Association, Silchar

* Best Executive Member: Mr. Ajoy Saha, Tripura Distributors Association

* Active Star Member: Mr. Bhagawati Prasad Bajaj, Dhubri Distributors Association

* Best District President: Mr. Shikhar Chand Parakh, Bongaigaon Distributors Association

* Best District Secretary: Mr. Rajendra Kr. Bhati, North Assam Distributors Association, Tezpur

NEDA's 21st AGM reaffirmed the association's pivotal role in the FMCG sector of Northeast India and set a formidable tone for the future. Under Dr. Vijay Kr. Gupta's inspiring leadership, NEDA remains a beacon of strength and resilience, swiftly adapting to the ever-evolving industry landscape.

For FMCG companies, this serves as a reminder: that the Northeast market is a powerhouse driven by dedicated distributors and dealers who will no longer tolerate unjust practices. The robust resolutions and proactive measures discussed at this AGM highlight a united front ready to challenge and change policies that threaten their livelihoods and the ethical fabric of the trade.

NEDA members are encouraged to embrace change, leverage shared knowledge, and continue to innovate, driving the sector forward and ensuring sustained growth and success. This AGM marks a turning point--a call to action for every distributor and dealer to stand strong, stay informed, and be champions of a fair and thriving FMCG market in Northeast India. With determination and unity, success is not just a possibility; it is an inevitability.

