RG Hospitals Marks 40 Years of Transforming Specialized Healthcare in India Through Innovation, Surgical Excellence and Clinical Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 26: RG Hospitals (RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital) has completed four decades of service in Indian healthcare, marking a journey defined by clinical innovation, specialized care, and a commitment to advancing minimally invasive surgical treatments. Established in 1986, the institution has grown into India's largest chain of Urology and Minimal Access Surgery hospitals, with a network of 18 units across the country. Over the last 40 years, RG Hospitals has introduced advanced technologies and set benchmarks that have helped shape urological and laparoscopic care in India.

A pioneer in Short Stay and Minimal Access Surgeries, RG Hospitals has consistently introduced advanced treatment technologies in India. The institution introduced Lithotripsy technology in 1987 and has remained at the forefront of urological innovation ever since. Over the years, it introduced advanced laser technologies, including the 100-Watt Holmium Laser and later became the first healthcare provider in North India to introduce the 152-Watt Holmium Laser, significantly advancing the treatment of kidney stones and prostate disorders. These milestones laid the foundation for a healthcare legacy built on innovation, precision, and patient-centric care.

Over the years, RG Hospitals has expanded its footprint across New Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Goa and Uttarakhand, making specialized urological, laparoscopic and robotic surgical care accessible to patients across the country.

Today, RG Hospitals offers specialized care through multiple Centres of Excellence focused on urology, renal sciences, robotic surgery, bariatric care, gastrointestinal sciences, colorectal surgery, and women's health. The institution continues to offer comprehensive care across kidney stone management, prostate disorders, urinary tract diseases, reconstructive urology, uro-oncology, and kidney transplantation through specialised clinical teams and advanced treatment technologies. Among these, the RG Centre of Excellence for Stone & Prostate Surgery leverages advanced laser technologies for minimally invasive treatment, while the RG Institute of Renal Sciences, among the early dedicated renal science institutes in the country, provides advanced kidney care across nephrology, dialysis, kidney transplantation, and urology. Together, these centres deliver multidisciplinary care supported by advanced technology and clinical expertise.

A key differentiator in recent years has been RG Hospitals' investment in advanced robotic-assisted surgery. The institution has adopted next-generation robotic platforms, including the fourth-generation da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System and Versius technology, enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with exceptional precision and control. These systems enhance surgical precision while reducing blood loss, hospital stays, and recovery times across specialties including urology, gynaecology, gastrointestinal, bariatric, and colorectal surgery.

Beyond technological advancement, RG Hospitals is also recognised as a pioneer of the trademarked EI™ (Emotional Intelligence) Enabled Healthcare philosophy, which integrates empathy, patient-centric communication, and emotional wellbeing into every stage of the patient journey. The approach combines clinical excellence with compassionate, patient-centred care.

The institution's growth has been matched by remarkable clinical achievements. RG Hospitals has successfully completed more than 7,50,000 procedures and treated patients ranging from seven months to 107 years of age. Among its many milestones, the hospital group proudly holds the Guinness World Record for treating the world's largest kidney stone measuring 13 centimetres, underscoring its longstanding leadership in stone and prostate care. RG Hospitals has also been recognised through several honours, including the ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2023, Times Business Awards North 2023, Times Health Conclave & Awards 2024, and inclusion in the Forbes India DGEMS 2024 Select 200 list. The organisation's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence has also earned it the Great Place to Work® certification for two consecutive years.

The legacy of RG Hospitals has been built on a relentless pursuit of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centric care. What began as a specialty institution has evolved into a nationally recognised healthcare network known for urology, advanced kidney care, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive treatments. Today, under the leadership of Managing Director & CEO Avinash Ojha, RG Hospitals continues to strengthen its position as a leader in specialised healthcare through continuous investments in advanced medical technologies, EI-enabled healthcare solutions, clinical training, and research.

Commenting on the milestone, Avinash Ojha, Managing Director & CEO, RG Hospitals, said, "Completing 40 years reflects the trust of our patients, the dedication of our clinicians, and our commitment to innovation. From pioneering lithotripsy to adopting advanced robotic surgery, we have continuously worked to improve patient outcomes and expand access to specialised healthcare. As we look ahead, we remain focused on strengthening our Centres of Excellence and setting new benchmarks in healthcare delivery."

As RG Hospitals enters its fifth decade, the institution remains focused on strengthening its specialised healthcare capabilities, expanding access to advanced surgical technologies, advancing EI-enabled healthcare, research and innovation, and redefining patient care standards across India. The institution also promotes community wellbeing through health awareness, sustainability, and environmental initiatives. Built on a foundation of trust, quality, empathy, and innovation, RG Hospitals remains committed to shaping the future of specialised healthcare in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)