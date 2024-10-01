RG Hospitals Presents Goa's Biggest Run, Supported by the Government of Goa & Featuring Milind Soman

PNN New Delhi [India], October 1: RG Marathon 5.0- Goa's most extensive and annual running event. The sporting event is scheduled to take place on October 13th, 2024. This marathon has grown to symbolise health, unity, and vitality, attracting thousands of participants from across India and beyond. Supported by the Government of Goa and associated with Union Bank of India, RG Marathon 5.0 continues its mission of inspiring individuals to lead active lifestyles while raising awareness about important health issues. With over 15,000 participants already registered and this year's marathon promises to be a dynamic and exhilarating event. Adding to the excitement is the presence of Milind Soman, India's foremost fitness icon, who will motivate and encourage participants to embrace fitness and well-being.

Emphasizing the significance of the event, Mr. Avinash Ojha, MD & CEO, RG Hospitals, said,

"RG Marathon 5.0 is a celebration of community health and unity. It highlights the importance of physical fitness in enhancing our well-being and promoting a healthier lifestyle."

RG Marathon 5.0 is more than just a race - it's Goa's premier fitness event, embodying a collective commitment to health and wellness. People from diverse backgrounds, including professionals, students, and fitness enthusiasts, will come together at the Goa University Ground, Taleigao, to share in the excitement and celebrate the importance of fitness.

The marathon features three exciting race categories - 5K, 10K, and 21K - catering to runners of all skill levels. Participants will have the opportunity to push their limits, with attractive cash prizes awaiting the top finishers:

* 5K Run: Rs10,000, Rs7,500, and Rs5,000 for the top three finishers

* 10K Run: Rs25,000, Rs15,000, and Rs10,000 for the top three finishers

* 21K Run: Rs51,000, Rs31,000, and Rs21,000 for the top three finishers

* Fastest Female Runner

* Fastest Senior Citizen Runner

* Fastest International Runner

* Special Medals & Certificates for Champions with Special Abilities

As the sun rises over Goa on October 13th, participants will embark on a journey of personal achievement, discovering their strength while aiming to cross the finish line. The RG Marathon 5.0 serves as a powerful reminder that health is a shared responsibility. By challenging themselves and supporting each other, participants will inspire positive changes in their communities.

In addition to the thrill of competition, the marathon provides participants with countless health benefits. According to experts of the Hospital, regular physical activity is proven to improve cardiovascular health, enhance mental well-being, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. By joining this event, participants are not only pushing themselves physically but also making a loterm investment in their health and vitality.

With Milind Soman's presence bringing inspiration and energy, RG Marathon 5.0 is poised to be an unforgettable experience. A passionate advocate for fitness, Milind represents the spirit of the marathon, motivating individuals to lead healthier lives through his own fitness journey.

As Goa prepares to host its largest marathon yet, RG Hospitals invites everyone to join this transformative event. Whether you are running for personal achievement or in solidarity with others, RG Marathon 5.0 offers a unique opportunity to celebrate fitness, health, and community spirit.

RG Hospitals, also known as RG Stone Urology and Laparoscopy Hospitals, is India's largest chain of urology and minimally invasive surgery hospitals. With over 38 years of experience, RG Hospitals has set new benchmarks in surgical excellence and patient care. Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare using cuttiedge technologies, improving patient outcomes and fostering health and well-being in the communities we serve.

