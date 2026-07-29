Rhitik Jassar Establishes ZTA Infrastructure as Flagship Company to Drive Healthcare, Education and Housing Projects

BusinessWire India

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28: ZTA Infrastructure is being established as an integrated engineering, construction and infrastructure platform with capabilities spanning project development, construction management, engineering, Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and infrastructure execution. Over time, the company aims to build a strong organic project pipeline and institutional scale, following which it intends to induct strategic investors to accelerate growth. The group's long-term aspiration is to establish ZTA Infrastructure as a professionally managed infrastructure company with the potential to be publicly listed.

As India accelerates investments in physical and social infrastructure, ZTA Infra is strengthening its presence in the sector through ZTA Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., which will serve as the group's flagship infrastructure and construction company. The company will lead the group's expansion across housing, commercial real estate, institutional infrastructure, roads, highways and other large-scale infrastructure projects, reinforcing ZTA Infra's long-term vision of contributing to nation building through world-class infrastructure development.

Commenting on the strategic direction, Rhitik Jassar, Chairman and Managing Director, ZTA Infrastructure, said, "India's infrastructure story requires institutions that combine engineering excellence with execution discipline. Through ZTA Infrastructure, we are creating an integrated platform that can deliver complex projects across healthcare, education, housing and other critical sectors. As we scale organically, we intend to strengthen the platform with strategic partnerships and build a professionally managed infrastructure company capable of creating long-term value for stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to India's development journey."

The group's execution capabilities are reflected in the successful revival of The Grande, Meerut--a nearly 12 lakh sq. ft. residential development comprising close to 600 homes. Following years of financial, legal and operational challenges, the project was revived through disciplined planning, stakeholder coordination and financial restructuring, enabling more than 500 families to receive possession of their homes. The project also received its Occupancy Certificate in December 2024 and was recognised by UP RERA as a notable example of the successful revival of a stalled housing project. The experience provides the execution foundation that ZTA Infrastructure intends to institutionalise across future infrastructure and turnaround assignments.

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