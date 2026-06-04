RICE Adamas Group Expands National Footprint with Mumbai Office Inauguration, Hosts HR Leadership Conclave 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Marking a significant milestone in its national expansion journey, Adamas University and Adamas Tech Consulting, under the aegis of the RICE Adamas Group, inaugurated their Mumbai office at Kanakia Wall Street, Andheri East, under the banner of the Adamas School of Experiential Learning.

The Adamas School of Experiential Learning is a flagship initiative designed to take students far beyond the shores of West Bengal and into India's most influential economic and innovation corridors. The initiative will offer immersive 10-day residential learning sprints across six major cities--Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad--enabling students to gain real-world industry exposure, build professional confidence, and develop a broader national perspective through direct engagement with leading organizations and industry ecosystems.

To commemorate this milestone, the Group hosted the HR Leadership Conclave 2026 at the Mumbai Cricket Association Centre, bringing together senior industry leaders, consultants, and academic representatives for an evening of dialogue, collaboration, and thought leadership. The conclave commenced at 6:00 PM and concluded with a networking cocktail dinner.

Held under the theme "Reimagining Talent, Technology & Transformation," the conclave witnessed the participation of over 80 distinguished leaders, including Managing Directors, CEOs, CHROs, HR Business Partners, and senior professionals from diverse sectors.

The conclave featured an insightful address by Hon'ble Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Samit Ray, who emphasized the importance of strengthening industry-academia partnerships to build future-ready professionals equipped with adaptability, innovation, and leadership capabilities. The session was graced by the presence of Oommen Thomas, Group CEO, RICE Adamas Group, further reinforcing the institution's leadership vision and strategic direction. The evening's proceedings were seamlessly anchored and hosted by Prof. Abhijit Giri, Senior Vice President - Career Development Centre & Consultancy and Group Outreach, Skill & Consultancy, Adamas University.

The event featured keynote sessions by

- Mr. Sanjiv Navangul, Managing Director, Bharat Serums

- Mr. Rajat Kapoor, Managing Director, Synergy Consulting

Both speakers shared valuable perspectives on leadership, workforce preparedness, and organizational transformation in today's dynamic business environment.

The evening also included two engaging panel discussions, moderated by Mr. Ashish Dubey, Corporate HRBP - India Business, Ajanta Pharma Ltd.

The first panel, "The Future Workforce: Building Agile, AI-Ready Talent Ecosystems," featured

Mr. Chinmaya Mohanty, Wallace Pharmaceuticals; Mr. Mahesh Abhyankar, Glowderma Pharma; Mr. Aditya Bhagwat, Camlin Fine Sciences; and Mr. Sam Varughese, Reliance Jio, and explored emerging workforce trends and digital transformation.

The second panel, "HR as a Strategic Transformation Partner," brought together

Ms. Barnali Majumdar, SheThePeople; Mr. Abhay Pathak, Yoga Bar; and Dr. Ujjal Sengupta, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., highlighting the strategic role of HR in shaping organizational culture and long-term growth.

A key highlight of the evening was the introduction of Adamas Tech Consulting by Mr. Rajat Subhra Roy, Founder Director, who outlined its vision of bridging academia and industry through consulting excellence, innovation-driven solutions, and talent development initiatives.

The Mumbai office inauguration was formally led by the Hon'ble Chancellor, in the presence of the Group CEO, RICE Adamas Group, Senior Vice President - Career Development Centre & Consultancy and Group Outreach, Skill & Consultancy, Adamas University along with senior dignitaries from Adamas University and Adamas Tech Consulting. Key attendees included Mr. Rajat Subhra Roy, Founder Director, Adamas Tech Consulting, and Mr. Saumya Subhra Roy, Director, Adamas Tech Consulting,

The inauguration was further elevated by the presence of leadership representatives from Amazon Web Services (AWS), including Bhaskar Joshi, Head - Corporate Business, AWS India; Kalyan Polla, Principal - Partner Development; Ritwik Ray, Account Manager & PSM; and Bubai Bal, Solution Architect.

The Mumbai expansion marks a significant step in Adamas University's vision to create future-ready learning ecosystems, while strengthening meaningful collaborations between academia and industry. Through initiatives such as the Adamas School of Experiential Learning and Adamas Tech Consulting, the Group continues to foster innovation, leadership, and nationally integrated platforms for education and professional development.

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