Ridhi Mehra Opens Its Bridal Flagship at Ambawatta One, Unveils RANJHEYA Through a Multi-Sensory Couture Showcase

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 24: Ridhi Mehra heralds a defining chapter in the maison's evolution with the opening of its new flagship bridal destination at Ambawatta One, Mehrauli. Conceived as the brand's first dedicated couture address for brides, grooms and their families, the flagship embodies an expanded vision of contemporary Indian occasion dressing, convening bridal couture, menswear, accessories and personalised consultations within a singular, thoughtfully composed environment. The flagship makes its debut with the unveiling of the house's latest couture proposition, RANJHEYA, presented through a multi-sensory showcase where couture, commissioned music and spatial composition coalesce into a finely calibrated mise-en-scene.

More than a retail expansion, the Ambawatta flagship signals a strategic inflection for the house as it enters its fifteenth year. Conceived as a complete destination for wedding dressing, it extends the Ridhi Mehra proposition beyond the garment, bringing couture, craftsmanship and personalised consultation into a singular environment where every element of the bridal experience is considered with intention.

Set within the historic heart of Mehrauli, the flagship unfolds as an intimate bridal couture destination composed around the emotional cadence of the modern bridal experience. Designed by Phenotype Studio, led by architect and designer Anica Kochhar, the interiors reconcile contemporary restraint with timeless romance through a carefully articulated material palette of warm timber, muted tonalities and softly gestural blush accents. A bespoke hand-painted motif wall, distilled from the Ridhi Mehra design lexicon, creates a striking point of arrival, transforming the entrance into an evocative prelude that quietly foregrounds the artisanal rigour at the heart of the maison.

Beyond the principal salon, a private bridal lounge introduces a more intimate register to the couture encounter. Conceived for consultations, fittings and shared moments with loved ones, the space allows every appointment to unfold with ease and intention, creating an atmosphere where silhouettes are experienced not merely through reflection, but through feeling.

The flagship brings together the house's evolving couture universe under one roof, with bridal couture at its centre, complemented by menswear and thoughtfully curated accessories. Together, they reflect Ridhi Mehra's enduring design vocabulary, rooted in Indian craftsmanship and reinterpreted through a contemporary lens for today's celebrations.

To mark the opening of the flagship, Ridhi Mehra unveils RANJHEYA through an immersive evening where original compositions, floral interventions, light and movement operate in deliberate counterpoint. Eschewing the conventions of a traditional runway, the presentation has been conceived as a living assemblage, allowing every creative discipline to converse within the same frame. Rather than directing attention towards individual looks, the evening unfolds as a succession of meticulously composed tableaux, inviting guests into the collection's emotional register while revealing the craftsmanship, references and design philosophy that inform RANJHEYA.

Drawing its emotional vocabulary from longing, reunion and celebration, RANJHEYA reflects a more nuanced expression of contemporary Indian couture. Introducing womenswear and menswear within a shared creative dialogue for the first time, it represents Ridhi Mehra's most expansive couture proposition to date, refining the house's signature through lighter construction, layered textiles, nuanced hand embroidery and fluid silhouettes that respond to celebrations increasingly shaped by movement across cultures, destinations and traditions, while remaining deeply rooted in the enduring savoir-faire of Indian craftsmanship.

"The opening of our Ambawatta flagship marks an important new chapter for Ridhi Mehra," says Ridhi Mehra, Founder and Creative Director. "We've always envisioned creating a space that feels as personal as the journey our clients are celebrating. More than a store, it is a place where every part of that experience, from the first consultation to the final fitting, can unfold with intention. Launching RANJHEYA within this flagship felt instinctive because the collection embodies the same philosophy. The music, the space and the couture all belong to the same throughline, allowing every element to enrich the next and create a more complete understanding of the collection and everything it represents."

Together, the Ambawatta flagship and RANJHEYA herald the next chapter of Ridhi Mehra. As the house enters its fifteenth year, the flagship becomes the physical expression of its evolving vision, while RANJHEYA articulates its most expansive creative statement yet. United by a shared philosophy of craftsmanship, storytelling and contemporary couture, they present a more holistic expression of Indian bridal luxury, one where architecture, artistry and emotion exist in seamless dialogue.

For more information, visit www.ridhimehra.com or experience the new flagship store at Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi.

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