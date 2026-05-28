RIIM Pune Marks a Historic Milestone with Grand Campus Inauguration in the Presence of Eminent Dignitaries

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: Ramachandran International Institute of Management proudly celebrated one of the most memorable milestones in its journey with the grand inauguration of its campus in Pune. The prestigious occasion was graced by Honorable Chief Guest Dr. Sanjay Malpani, whose esteemed presence added immense significance and value to the ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony marked a major step forward in RIIM Pune's commitment towards delivering quality management education, industry-oriented learning, leadership development, and holistic growth opportunities for aspiring students who aim to become future-ready professionals and leaders.

The event commenced with a warm welcome and felicitation of Dr. Sanjay Malpani Sir by RIIM's respected leadership team, including Chairman Prof. Suraj Sharma, Director Dr. Ajit Sane, Chief Mentor Rajendra Singh, and Dean Dr. Manisha Saxena. Their collective vision and dedication continue to strengthen RIIM Pune's position as a progressive institution focused on academic excellence and student success.

Presence of Distinguished Guests Added Prestige to the Occasion

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the gracious presence of several distinguished personalities from the fields of education, defense, administration, and public service. Esteemed guests included:

* Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh

* Lt Gen D.B. Shekatkar

* D. Sivanandhan

* Krishna Prakash

* Atul Chandra Kulkarni

Their inspiring presence elevated the significance of the event and reflected RIIM Pune's growing reputation as a leading institution committed to creating impactful leaders for the future.

More Than an Inauguration -- A Vision for Transformative Learning

The inauguration symbolized much more than the opening of a campus. It represented the beginning of new aspirations, transformative learning experiences, innovation-driven education, and endless opportunities for students.

The atmosphere throughout the ceremony was filled with enthusiasm, pride, and excitement as students, faculty members, and dignitaries came together to celebrate this landmark achievement. The event reflected RIIM Pune's vision of creating an educational ecosystem that nurtures leadership, entrepreneurship, creativity, innovation, and professional excellence.

The newly inaugurated campus stands as a reflection of RIIM Pune's dedication to offering a modern learning environment where students can gain practical exposure, industry interaction, global perspectives, and skill-based education alongside academic learning.

RIIM Pune's Commitment to Industry-Oriented Education

Over the years, RIIM Pune has emerged as one of the leading management institutes known for its industry-focused curriculum, experiential learning methodologies, corporate mentorship, and strong placement support.

The institution continues to bridge the gap between academics and industry requirements by providing students with practical business exposure, live projects, corporate training, and leadership opportunities that prepare them for real-world challenges.

RIIM Pune remains committed to empowering students with knowledge, values, confidence, and professional capabilities that contribute towards building successful careers and responsible leadership.

Launch of the Highly Anticipated PGDM + SAP - CXOs Program

Adding another milestone to the celebration, RIIM Pune announced its highly anticipated and innovative initiative -- the PGDM + SAP - CXOs Program, pioneered and led by Chairman Prof. Suraj Sharma.

The program is designed to provide students with advanced management education integrated with SAP expertise and direct industry-oriented learning from CXO-level leaders. This initiative aims to prepare students for the evolving corporate landscape by equipping them with strategic thinking, leadership capabilities, technological expertise, and practical business understanding.

The PGDM + SAP - RIIM CXOs Program is expected to create exceptional opportunities for students and strengthen RIIM Pune's vision of developing globally competent professionals and business leaders.

Gratitude and Vision for the Future

RIIM Pune sincerely expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Sanjay Malpani for taking valuable time to be part of this special occasion and for inspiring students and faculty members with his gracious presence.

The successful inauguration marks the beginning of a promising new chapter for RIIM Pune -- one that is driven by growth, innovation, leadership, academic excellence, and transformative education.

As RIIM Pune continues its journey towards shaping future leaders, the institution remains dedicated to delivering world-class education, industry exposure, value-based learning, and career-oriented opportunities that empower students to excel both nationally and globally.

About RIIM Pune

RIIM Pune is a premier management institute committed to providing industry-oriented education, leadership development, experiential learning, and corporate exposure. With a strong focus on academic excellence, innovation, and professional growth, RIIM College Pune continues to nurture students into successful professionals and responsible future leaders.

Website: - www.riimpune.edu.in

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