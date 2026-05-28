RISE Infraventures Closes FY26 with 4,840 Cr GTV, Expands National Presence with Bengaluru Office

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 28: Gurgaon-based leading real estate consultancy firm RISE Infraventures has successfully closed FY 2025-26 with an approximate Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of Rs. 4,840 crore, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. The company has also announced the launch of its Bengaluru office as part of its broader national expansion strategy.

The strong performance reflects rising demand across premium residential, luxury, and commercial real estate segments, backed by increasing investor confidence and sustained momentum in key markets, including NCR.

Speaking on the achievement, Sachin Gawri, Founder & CEO, RISE Infraventures, said, "Closing FY 2025-26 with an approximate GTV of Rs. 4,840 crore is a significant milestone for us and reflects the trust our clients and developer partners have placed in RISE Infraventures. Over the last few years, we have consistently strengthened our advisory capabilities, market understanding, and customer outreach. Our expansion into Bengaluru aligns with our long-term vision of building a strong national presence across India's most promising real estate markets."

Shantanu Gambhir, MD & Co-founder, RISE Infraventures, said, "Real estate today is no longer defined purely by transactions or scale; it is increasingly shaped by trust, strategic insight, and the ability to create long-term value. At RISE Infraventures, we have consciously built our journey around deep market understanding, meaningful client relationships, and a highly personalised advisory approach. Crossing an approximate GTV of Rs. 4,840 crore is not just a business milestone for us, but a reflection of the confidence the market has placed in our vision. Our expansion into Bengaluru represents the next chapter of growth as we continue strengthening our presence across India's most aspirational and high-potential real estate markets."

The Bengaluru office is expected to strengthen the company's presence in South India while enhancing its developer network, institutional relationships, and advisory services across premium residential and Grade A commercial assets.

With multiple strategic collaborations and expansion plans underway, RISE Infraventures continues to strengthen its position as one of India's emerging real estate advisory and consultancy firms.

About RISE Infraventures

Established in 2021, RISE Infraventures is a leading real estate consultancy and advisory firm specializing in premium residential, commercial, and investment-led real estate solutions. With a strong presence across NCR and expanding operations in key Indian markets, the company offers strategic advisory, sales, marketing, and investment consulting services to developers, investors, and homebuyers. The company is headquartered in Gurgaon, and has offices in Noida and Mumbai and is keen on expanding to more regions, including the UAE. Known for its market-driven approach, strong developer relationships, and customer-centric advisory capabilities, RISE Infraventures has emerged as a trusted name in India's evolving real estate landscape.

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