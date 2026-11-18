NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 17: India's mall and retail real estate sector is witnessing renewed momentum, supported by improving consumer sentiment, stronger festive spending and the continued expansion of organised retail. This year's festive season has delivered encouraging sales performance compared to the previous year, with consumers spending across categories such as fashion, jewellery, electronics, home products, dining and entertainment. The positive trend is reinforcing the position of shopping malls as key consumption destinations while creating fresh opportunities for retailers and commercial real estate developers.

The festive season has emerged as a significant growth driver for shopping malls, with increased consumer activity translating into higher sales across several retail categories. Jewellery, fashion, electronics and home products have witnessed encouraging demand, while festive promotions, special shopping offers and seasonal events are further influencing purchase decisions. The performance also reflects improving consumer sentiment and the growing attractiveness of India as a retail market for both domestic and international brands.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, "Festive season sales this year have been better than last year, supported by overall economic growth and positive consumer sentiment. Shoppers are making purchases across categories such as fashion, beauty, jewellery and home decor, reflecting a broad-based uptick in festive consumption. The choice between EMI and direct payment depends on the nature and value of the purchase. India also continues to attract international retailers, particularly across fashion, beauty and accessories, while Indian designers are gaining greater prominence in the retail landscape, catering to evolving consumer preferences for distinctive designs, craftsmanship and premium shopping experiences."

Reflecting this broader consumption trend, shopping malls are also witnessing encouraging performance across key retail categories, particularly jewellery, electronics and lifestyle products. The festive period is prompting mall operators to strengthen their brand mix and introduce engaging consumer initiatives that combine shopping with entertainment and community experiences. This is further reinforcing the role of malls as destinations that cater to both planned purchases and leisure-led visits.

Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, said, "This festive season, Gaur City Mall has recorded over 20% year-on-year sales growth during Navratri, with ethnic wear, electronics, home and jewellery emerging as strong-performing categories. With 15+ leading gold and diamond brands, including Tanishq, Kalyan, ORRA and Bluestone, we have established ourselves as a preferred festive jewellery destination in NCR. Our electronics anchors, Croma and Reliance Digital, have clocked over 50% growth, reflecting strong demand for big-ticket purchases.

What truly sets us apart, however, is the festive experience we create beyond shopping-from immersive installations and a large-scale community Dandiya to bringing Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's iconic dance drama, Shri Ram, to the Noida region for the first time. With instant shopping rewards and exciting prizes, including diamond jewellery worth ₹1.5 lakh and an iPhone 17 Pro, we are giving shoppers more reasons to visit us often and stay longer with us."

Beyond sales performance, the changing nature of consumer engagement is emerging as another important factor shaping organised retail. Shopping malls are increasingly evolving into social and lifestyle destinations, where consumers seek a combination of shopping, dining and entertainment. This growing preference for experience-led retail is encouraging mall operators to introduce engaging activities, strengthen their retail mix and create differentiated experiences that drive repeat visits and longer dwell time.

The growing emphasis on experiential retail is further encouraging mall developers to rethink how they engage with consumers. Beyond offering a diverse mix of retail brands, malls are increasingly investing in themed celebrations, entertainment programmes, food and beverage offerings, and community-led activities to create more engaging shopping environments. These initiatives are helping transform malls into all-day leisure destinations, where the overall experience, convenience and variety of offerings play an important role in influencing consumer preferences and repeat visits.

Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President, Vegas Mall, Dwarka, said, "The growing consumer appetite for experiential retail is creating fresh opportunities for shopping malls, particularly as customers increasingly look for destinations that bring shopping, dining and entertainment together. This festive season, we have witnessed encouraging consumer interest, with shoppers engaging across fashion, lifestyle, food and entertainment categories. Malls are evolving beyond traditional shopping spaces into social and lifestyle destinations where experience plays a significant role in driving repeat visits and longer dwell time. Going forward, a well-curated retail mix, engaging consumer activities and a strong focus on convenience will remain key to sustaining footfall and strengthening the overall retail ecosystem."

This shift towards experience-led consumption is also supporting the growth of organised retail across emerging urban markets. Developers and operators are increasingly focusing on creating commercial destinations that offer more than conventional shopping spaces, bringing together retail, dining, entertainment and everyday conveniences under one roof. Such integrated developments are catering to wider consumer catchments while creating opportunities for businesses to benefit from consistent footfall beyond festive and peak shopping periods.

Nandini Taneja, CEO, Bhumika Enterprises, said, "Festive season sales this year have surpassed last year's performance, helped by overall economic growth and consumer willingness to spend. Shoppers are visiting malls for purchases across fashion, electronics, beauty and home categories, alongside dining and entertainment. The response differs across categories, while the choice between EMI and direct payment depends on the product and ticket size. India continues to attract international retailers, particularly in fashion, footwear, accessories and food and beverage, as brands look to expand their presence in the market."

The evolving retail landscape is also placing greater emphasis on the quality, location and long-term potential of commercial real estate developments. Factors such as connectivity, surrounding residential and institutional infrastructure, tenant mix and accessibility are becoming increasingly important in determining the success of retail destinations. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, well-planned commercial spaces are expected to play a significant role in supporting retail expansion and creating sustainable business opportunities.

Azad Ahmad Lone, President, Biigtech, said, "Festive periods bring renewed attention to organised retail, but the opportunity for commercial real estate extends well beyond seasonal shopping. Consumers are increasingly looking for destinations that combine retail, dining, entertainment and everyday conveniences. This is encouraging the development of more integrated commercial spaces where businesses can benefit from a wider consumer catchment and consistent footfall. From a retail real estate perspective, factors such as location, connectivity, surrounding residential and institutional developments, and the right tenant mix play a critical role in determining the long-term potential of a retail destination. As organised retail continues to expand, well-planned commercial spaces will become increasingly important for brands seeking visibility and businesses looking for sustainable growth."

With consumer demand strengthening and expectations moving beyond conventional shopping, India's mall and retail real estate sector is entering a phase where experience, convenience and strategic planning will be central to growth. As developers continue to invest in well-curated retail destinations and brands expand their presence across markets, organised retail is expected to remain an important driver of India's evolving commercial real estate landscape.

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