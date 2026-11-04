Rising Demand for Large-Ticket Financing Drives Growth of Structured Finance in India's Real Estate Market

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: India's evolving real estate and corporate financing landscape is witnessing a growing demand for structured debt solutions, particularly for high-value transactions involving developers, businesses and high-net-worth individuals. With rising property valuations and increasingly complex funding requirements, specialised financial advisory firms are playing a significant role in connecting borrowers with suitable lending institutions.

Mumbai continues to remain one of the country's most active markets for large-ticket secured lending, with transaction sizes increasing considerably over the years. Industry participants point to a shift from conventional borrowing requirements of ₹5 crore to transactions ranging between ₹50 crore and ₹200 crore, reflecting the changing scale of real estate investments and business financing.

Mitesh Galani, who has spent 25 years working in debt syndication and structured finance, has witnessed this transformation firsthand. Through his financial advisory venture, The Maverick Money Machine, he focuses on providing integrated financial solutions, particularly for transactions exceeding ₹25 crore.

The growing complexity of large-ticket financing has increased the importance of structuring transactions according to the financial position, asset profile and repayment capacity of borrowers. Such transactions often require coordination between multiple financial institutions, detailed assessments and customised funding arrangements.

A significant milestone in Galani's professional journey came around 2010-11, when he facilitated a single-tranche disbursement of approximately ₹350 crore for a listed company. The transaction highlighted the importance of financial structuring and institutional relationships in executing large-value funding requirements.

The sector has also undergone considerable changes following the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial advisory businesses have increasingly adopted partnership-led operating models, collaborating with real estate developers, chartered accountants and other professional networks to identify and facilitate financing opportunities.

The Maverick Money Machine has also adopted a partnership-oriented approach, focusing on relationships with developers and chartered accountants while maintaining transparent commercial arrangements. The firm primarily works with HNIs, Ultra-HNIs, SMEs and real estate businesses requiring customised financial solutions.

On the lending front, financing requirements include loans against property, commercial property loans, lease rental discounting, construction finance, home loans and working-capital facilities. These solutions are facilitated through relationships with more than 25 banks and non-banking financial companies, including YES Bank, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Apart from debt syndication, the firm's financial services portfolio also covers wealth-related investment avenues, including portfolio management services, mutual funds, private equity, unlisted shares and alternative investment funds.

According to Galani, the future of structured finance will depend on the ability to understand complex funding requirements and identify appropriate financial structures. While the lending market continues to evolve, the need for experienced professionals who can coordinate between borrowers and financial institutions remains significant.

As transaction sizes increase and businesses seek more customised funding arrangements, structured finance is expected to remain an important component of India's financial ecosystem. The emphasis is increasingly shifting towards specialised financial expertise, institutional relationships and transparent execution of complex transactions.

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