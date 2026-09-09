RISM Inaugurated; Foundation Laid for Nareyana Pragnalaya - 'Abode of Wisdom'

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: The Ramaiah Group of Institutions has made a significant contribution to building a knowledge society in India through its longstanding commitment to education, said Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri D.K. Shivakumar at the inauguration of the Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM) and the foundation laying ceremony of Nareyana Pragnalaya - 'Abode of Wisdom,' held in Bengaluru on Monday, 7th September 2026.

The ceremony marked an important milestone in the Ramaiah Group's continuing journey in education and brought together eminent academic and institutional leaders, including Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chancellor, RISM; Dr. Seetharam, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation; Dr. Havidan Rodríguez, President, University at Albany, State University of New York; Dr. M.M. Pallam Raju, Member, Board of Management; Prof. B.N. Raghunandan, Chairman, RISM Task Force; and Mr. Gurucharan Gollarkeri, IAS (Retd.), Chief Strategy Officer, GEF (Medical), among others.

Ramaiah Legacy of Building a Knowledge Society

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shri D.K. Shivakumar appreciated the contribution of the Ramaiah Group of Institutions to education and the development of Bengaluru and Karnataka. He highlighted the role played by the institutions in creating generations of professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders and in contributing to the building of a knowledge-driven society.

He also emphasised the importance of educational institutions preparing young people not merely to seek employment, but to become entrepreneurs, innovators and job creators who can contribute meaningfully to the country's future.

RISM: Global Knowledge Meets Technology

Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chancellor, RISM, highlighted the vision behind the new institution and its focus on global academic engagement, research, innovation and emerging technologies.

A key pillar of RISM's academic vision is its collaboration with the University at Albany, State University of New York. The partnership is intended to provide students with access to global academic expertise, knowledge, research and emerging technologies, while creating opportunities for international exposure and industry-relevant learning.

The collaboration brings together the educational legacy of the Ramaiah Group and the global academic strengths of the University at Albany, creating an environment designed to prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

Nareyana Pragnalaya - Abode of Wisdom

Dr. M.R. Jayaram also highlighted the significance of Nareyana Pragnalaya, the name given to the new RISM campus for which the foundation stone was laid.

Nareyana Pragnalaya means 'Abode of Wisdom' and envisions a transformative space where knowledge becomes wisdom, learning inspires discovery, and education shapes enlightened minds.

Rooted in timeless values and driven by a vision for tomorrow, the campus is envisioned to nurture intellect, creativity, character and compassion, empowering generations to learn, lead and shape a better world.

The foundation laying therefore represents more than the creation of a new campus. It marks the beginning of a new academic environment where knowledge, technology, research and human values come together.

The inauguration of RISM and the foundation laying of Nareyana Pragnalaya extend the enduring legacy of the Ramaiah Group of Institutions and Gokula Education Foundation into a new generation of global, technology-enabled and future-ready education.

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