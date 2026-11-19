PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18: RMC Switchgears Limited ("RMC" or "the Company"), a Jaipur-based power infrastructure, engineering and EPC solutions company, has announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.

- Sequential improvement in Q2: Consolidated total income increased by 137% to ₹89.32 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹37.69 crore in Q1 FY27.

- Profit recovery: Consolidated PAT rose from ₹2.08 crore in Q1 FY27 to ₹8.32 crore in Q2 FY27, representing growth of 299.43%.

- Year-on-year moderation: Q2 FY27 consolidated revenue declined 35.22% from ₹137.08 crore in Q2 FY26, while consolidated PAT declined 47.90%.

- H1 profitability: Consolidated EBITDA amounted to ₹25.40 crore and PAT to ₹10.40 crore in H1 FY27, against ₹34.40 crore and ₹20.05 crore, respectively, in H1 FY26.

- Integrated power infrastructure platform: RMC continues to operate across switchgear engineering, smart metering solutions, electrical safety products and EPC projects.

- Focus on execution: Priorities include project delivery, operating efficiency, working-capital management and opportunities in power distribution and renewable energy infrastructure.

During Q2 FY27, RMC reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹88.81 crore, compared with ₹137.08 crore in Q2 FY26. Consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹17.20 crore, down from ₹25.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated profit after tax was ₹8.32 crore, compared with ₹15.96 crore in Q2 FY26. The quarter recorded a sequential recovery from Q1 FY27, when consolidated revenue from operations, EBITDA and PAT stood at ₹37.24 crore, ₹8.20 crore and ₹2.08 crore, respectively. Q2 FY27 EBITDA margin stood at 19.36%, compared with 22.02% in Q1 FY27 and 18.59% in Q2 FY26.

For H1 FY27, consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹126.05 crore, down from ₹221.61 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA was ₹25.40 crore, down from ₹34.40 crore, while PAT stood at ₹10.40 crore, down from ₹20.05 crore. The financial results reflect a weaker year-on-year revenue base, alongside improved sequential activity in the second quarter.

On a standalone basis, total income in Q2 FY27 was ₹79.60 crore, compared with ₹32.27 crore in Q1 FY27 and ₹119.46 crore in Q2 FY26. Standalone PAT was ₹5.32 crore, against ₹1.15 crore in Q1 FY27 and ₹16.96 crore in Q2 FY26. H1 FY27 standalone total income and PAT stood at ₹111.87 crore and ₹6.47 crore, respectively.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director, RMC Switchgears Limited, said: "The second quarter marked a meaningful sequential recovery in our operating performance, with consolidated total income rising to ₹89.32 crore and net profit reaching ₹8.32 crore. The improvement reflects renewed momentum in business activity and our continued focus on execution.

At the same time, we recognise that our year-on-year performance has not met expectations. Our immediate priorities are to improve project execution, strengthen cost discipline and convert the available business opportunities into sustainable growth.

RMC continues to strengthen its position as an integrated power infrastructure company, with capabilities across switchgear engineering, EPC projects, smart metering solutions and electrical safety products. Our manufacturing and execution capabilities enable us to serve utilities, infrastructure companies and government-led projects across several states.

Looking ahead, India's emphasis on power distribution modernisation, renewable energy development, smart metering and transmission infrastructure remains supportive of our long-term business opportunities. We are focused on rebuilding consistency in our financial performance and creating long-term value for stakeholders."

With continued investment in India's power and energy infrastructure, RMC remains focused on scaling its core engineering and EPC capabilities, improving operational efficiency, strengthening the order execution cycle and participating selectively in opportunities across power distribution, transmission, smart metering and solar EPC.

About RMC Switchgears Limited

RMC Switchgears is a prominent player in the electrical infrastructure solutions sector, specialising in manufacturing electrical enclosures designed to prevent electrical theft and enhance safety by reducing the risk of electrocution. The Company has built a strong reputation in the smart meter enclosure market and actively supports utilities across India through initiatives such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). RMC's offerings span manufacturing, installation, and Operations & Maintenance (O & M), making it a reliable partner for AMISPs, utilities, and state entities as India modernises its power distribution networks.

RMC's foray into renewable energy is a natural progression. The Company is expanding into solar EPC, green energy projects, and IPP solutions, leveraging its electrical infrastructure expertise. Complementing its legacy business, RMC is also expanding into water management infrastructure by integrating advanced technologies such as IoT. Through high-value, customised solutions for DISCOMs, RMC continues to enhance efficiency, reduce losses, and support India's power security objectives, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to the nation's sustainable infrastructure development.

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