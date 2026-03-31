RNIT AI defies challenging market conditions; raise INR 26.33 crore

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31: RNIT AI Solutions Limited ("RNIT" or "the Company"), a listed entity specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation solutions, has successfully completed a preferential allotment of equity shares aggregating to approximately ₹26.33 crore. The allotment has been carried out pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Jaipur Bench, vide its order dated September 23, 2024, and in accordance with applicable SEBI Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, and stock exchange requirements.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on March 28, 2026 approved the allotment of 52,66,537 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at a price of ₹50 per share, including a premium of ₹40 per share, to strategic investors under the Public (Non-Promoter) category.

The issue witnessed strong participation from Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), strategic investors, and High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), reflecting robust investor confidence in RNIT's strategic direction, execution capabilities, and future growth potential.

The capital raised through this preferential issue will support the Company's expansion across AI-led solutions in government and enterprise sectors, strengthen its proprietary technology platforms and SaaS offerings, and enhance its ability to execute large-scale, high-impact projects. The proceeds will also be utilized for business expansion, strengthening digital and AI capabilities, and meeting working capital and general corporate requirements.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Raja Srinivas Nandigam, Managing Director, RNIT AI Solutions Limited, stated, " The successful completion of this preferential issue is a strong endorsement of RNIT's strategic direction and execution capabilities. As demand for AI-led solutions continues to accelerate across both government and enterprise ecosystems, this capital infusion enables us to scale our operations and deepen our technology capabilities. We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

RNIT AI Solutions Limited is a fast-growing technology company focused on Artificial Intelligence and digital governance solutions, delivering transformation across government, enterprise, and social sectors.

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