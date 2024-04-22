Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Presents "MELODIES for a MISSION" in Collaboration with Action for Autism

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 22: The Rotary Club of Delhi Southend is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, "MELODIES for a MISSION," in collaboration with Action for Autism. This unique evening promises to be a harmonious blend of music and philanthropy, all in support of a noble cause. Scheduled for Friday, April 26th, 2024, at The Piano Man Jazz Club in Saket, New Delhi, "MELODIES for a MISSION" will feature captivating performances by the Crooner Collective and other talented artists. Attendees will be treated to an array of musical genres, ranging from jazz to soul, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

In addition to the musical extravaganza, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in an exquisite selection of gourmet delicacies and premium beverages, carefully curated to complement the evening's performances. What sets this event apart is its partnership with Action for Autism, a leading organization dedicated to empowering individuals with autism spectrum disorders and their families. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go towards supporting the invaluable work of Action for Autism in providing education, advocacy, and support services for individuals on the autism spectrum.

"We are excited to join forces with Action for Autism for 'MELODIES for a MISSION,'" said Ridhika Dewan Khanna, President of the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend. "Through the power of music and community support, we aim to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals with autism and their families."

Reeta Sabharwal, Secretary at Action For Autism, speaking on this collaboration mentions, "We are deeply grateful for the collaborative spirit of the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend as we unite for 'MELODIES for a MISSION.' Their unwavering support emphasizes the power of partnership in evolving our shared mission of empowerment and advocacy for individuals with autism. Alongside the Rotary Club, we're creating a melody of compassion, understanding, and hope, bringing hearts and minds together for a more inclusive world."

Limited passes for the event are available at Rs5500/- per person, inclusive of food and beverages. For ticket purchases and inquiries, please contact +91 9811921107.

Join us on April 26th as we come together to make a difference through the universal language of music, all while supporting a cause close to our hearts. Let's create harmony and hope for individuals with autism, one melody at a time.

About Rotary Club of Delhi Southend:

The Rotary Club of Delhi Southend is a vibrant community organization dedicated to serving the local community through various charitable initiatives. Comprising passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, the club strives to make a positive difference in the lives of those in need.

About Action for Autism:

Action for Autism is a pioneering organization committed to promoting and securing the rights of individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in India. Through its multifaceted programs and services, Action for Autism aims to enhance the quality of life and inclusion of individuals with ASD, while also raising awareness and advocating for their rights.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)