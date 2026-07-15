Rotoris Celebrates Neeru Dhanda's Historic ISSF World Cup Gold, Honouring the Power of Belief, Conviction and Invisible Work

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 14: In May this year, Peter Wilson, the London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist and India's foreign shotgun coach, sat down for an exclusive conversation with premium Indian watchmaker Rotoris, wearing the brand's signature Monarch Silver Black timepiece. Asked about the future of India's shotgun programme, Wilson expressed his unwavering confidence:

"I see in the Indian team more talent than I ever had, more drive, more purpose. They will win. Mark my words. We will win."

Just two months later, on 11 July 2026, at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, that confidence became reality.

Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda of the Army Marksmanship Unit scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman ever to win an ISSF World Cup Gold Medal in Trap Shooting. The 26-year-old shooter from Haryana delivered an exceptional performance, topping qualification with a national-record 121 out of 125 before holding her nerve in the final to score 27 hits out of 30 targets, defeating former World Champion and Olympian Carole Cormenier of France in a dramatic last-shot finish.

Competing on home soil, Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist Silvana Stanco of Italy exited the medal round early, underlining the intensity of Dhanda's remarkable achievement.

Training under Peter Wilson, with Olympian Mansher Singh serving as High Performance Manager, Neeru's victory marks one of the defining milestones in Indian shotgun shooting history.

For Rotoris, however, the victory represents something deeper than sport.

The brand believes every extraordinary achievement follows the same journey--from conviction to creation.

A manifestation remains only a sentence until someone commits to the unseen effort required to make it real.

That philosophy lies at the heart of Rotoris itself.

Built as a design-led luxury watch house from India, Rotoris was founded on an ambitious vision long before its first timepiece was produced. Every watch is first imagined, then meticulously designed line by line, engineered using Swiss and Japanese movements, and crafted in limited numbers with uncompromising attention to detail.

Neeru Dhanda's journey mirrors that same philosophy--where belief is validated only through relentless discipline, perseverance and invisible work.

Prerna Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Rotoris, said:

"Rotoris is a product of manifestation. We declared what this brand would become before we had earned the right to say it out loud, and then we went and built it. Design-led, drawn line by line, Swiss and Japanese movements imagined in India, made in limited numbers--every step of it earned.

So we recognise what happened in Lonato because it is the same shape. Peter expressed complete confidence in May. Neeru shot 121 out of 125 in July. The universe simply waits to see whether you meant it. She meant it. Congratulations, Neeru. India has waited a long time for this, and because of you the wait ends here."

Aakash Anand, Co-Founder, Rotoris, added:

"When Peter spoke with complete confidence that India would win, it was ambition spoken aloud with his name attached to it, which is the only kind of ambition that costs anything. Then he went and coached it into existence, and she went and did the invisible work off the range--the work that stays off camera.

Her gold belongs entirely to her. We simply recognise the journey. We design timepieces for exactly this kind of person--the man or woman still in motion, still becoming, who has already decided how the story ends and is simply walking toward it."

For Rotoris, time has never been measured merely by seconds and minutes. It is measured by commitment, preparation and the courage to believe before the world does.

Peter Wilson believed.

Neeru Dhanda proved it.

And India celebrated a historic first.

About Rotoris

Rotoris is a design-led luxury watch house from India. Every Rotoris timepiece is drawn line by line before it is engineered, powered by precision Swiss and Japanese movements, and imagined in India. Produced in limited numbers, each watch reflects thoughtful design, meticulous craftsmanship and purposeful engineering.

Built for individuals who are constantly evolving, Rotoris celebrates those who continue to build, move forward and become more--one moment at a time.

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