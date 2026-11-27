NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Royal Canin India, a global leader in pet health nutrition, has announced the official launch of the Animal Care Assistant (ACA) Training Program in strategic partnership with the Pet Practitioners Association of Mumbai (PPAM) and the Brihad Veterinary Academy (BVA). Designed to build foundational competencies and professional skills among veterinary support personnel, this landmark program aims to elevate patient care standards, enhance clinic operational efficiency, and enrich the overall client experience across companion animal clinical practice.

The companion animal healthcare sector in India is experiencing unprecedented growth, driving increased demand for structured clinical operations and high-quality patient management. The Animal Care Assistant Program directly addresses a vital gap in the veterinary ecosystem by formalizing vocational training and certification pathways for support staff, who represent the essential frontline workforce in daily animal healthcare delivery and veterinary hospital management.

By bringing together specialized veterinary academia, practicing clinicians, and pet health industry leaders, the initiative establishes a standardized benchmark for clinical support excellence. The program focuses on equipping veterinary assistants with comprehensive knowledge, technical capabilities, and ethical best practices, while prioritizing low-stress, compassionate animal handling. In doing so, it streamlines day-to-day clinic operations and empowers veterinarians to delegate procedural workflows confidently, allowing practitioners to dedicate greater focus to advanced diagnostics, surgery, and clinical decision-making. Crucially, the initiative creates a sustainable talent pipeline and recognized career progression pathways for paraprofessionals across the country.

"At Royal Canin, our purpose is to make a better world for pets, and that begins with strengthening the veterinary community that cares for them daily," said Mr. Satinder Singh, General Manager for Royal Canin India. "Veterinary support staff play an indispensable role in patient outcomes and clinic operations. By joining hands with PPAM and BVA to launch the Animal Care Assistant Program, we are investing in long-term professional development, empowering clinical teams, and helping create a more robust, professionalized pet healthcare ecosystem."

"The efficiency of a veterinary practice relies heavily on skilled support staff," stated Dr. Anil Vade, President, Pet Practitioners Association of Mumbai (PPAM). "Through this structured curriculum, our goal is to empower veterinary assistants with the operational knowledge, safety protocols, and handling skills needed to meet the evolving demands of modern companion animal practice."

"High-quality clinical education must extend to every member of the veterinary care team," added Rajesh Mohan Adgopul, Director, Brihad Veterinary Academy Pvt. Ltd. "Our collaboration with Royal Canin and PPAM bridges academic rigor and hands-on clinical practice, giving participants recognized credentials and practical confidence from day one."

The program is built around a comprehensive, practice-driven curriculum that blends theoretical foundations with hands-on clinical demonstrations, practical exercises, and case-based learning. Participants receive thorough instruction in basic animal handling and welfare, including behavioral cues and humane restraint techniques for dogs and cats. The coursework also emphasizes stringent clinical hygiene, sterilization protocols, and infection prevention, alongside patient preparation, vital signs monitoring, and post-procedure recovery support. In addition, trainees gain essential grounding in life-stage pet nutrition, preventive wellness, front-desk client communication, professional conduct, and clinic administration workflows.

The initiative delivers measurable value across the entire companion animal healthcare ecosystem. Participating veterinary clinics gain direct access to trained, dependable support personnel, resulting in reduced operational friction and improved workflow consistency. Practicing veterinarians benefit from enhanced team capabilities and dependable patient management, while support staff unlock formal vocational certification and meaningful career advancement. For pet owners and their companion animals, the program translates directly into gentler handling, elevated clinical hygiene, reduced stress during clinic visits, and an overall superior care experience.

Following the successful rollout of the inaugural sessions in Mumbai, Royal Canin, PPAM, and BVA will oversee the completion of training, competency assessments, and formal certification for the first cohort. Looking ahead, the partners plan to establish a recurring annual training calendar, evaluate longitudinal impact on clinic performance and participant employability, and explore opportunities to scale the framework across additional veterinary associations and major metropolitan centers nationwide.

About Royal Canin

The Royal Canin Division, owner of the ROYAL CANIN® brand, is part of Mars, Incorporated and one of the global leaders in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian Dr. Jean Cathary, Royal Canin continues to push the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals and experts to fulfil its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

Royal Canin collaborates with partners, including breeders and veterinarians, not only to design precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs but also to develop a variety of tools and services to generate a significant positive impact on pet health. The company does this in a respectful, responsible, and sustainable way towards pets, people, and the planet. Operating in more than 120 markets, Royal Canin counts over 8,000 Associates, including more than 400 veterinarians and nutritionists. It runs 16 factories and 2 pet centres around the globe, including 1 innovation centre and 7 laboratories from the Mars network.

Royal Canin also owns the EUKANUBA™ brand outside of Europe, a high-performance nutritional offer for dogs, and NOM NOM, a fast-growing U.S.-based Direct-to-Consumer pet food company.

To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+, family-owned business with more than 150,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M & M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA, and ANICURA deliver high-quality veterinary care and ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Pet Practitioners Association of Mumbai (PPAM)

The Pet Practitioners Association of Mumbai (PPAM) is a registered social, professional and educational trust working towards the welfare of the pet and veterinary fraternity. Dedicated to advancing pet medicine in India, the association organises seminars, workshops and conferences focused on pet healthcare and veterinary medicine. Through scientific education and professional development initiatives, PPAM aims to strengthen the knowledge and capabilities of veterinary practitioners.

About Brihad Veterinary Academy Pvt. Ltd. (BVA)

Brihad Veterinary Academy (BVA) is India's dedicated learning platform for veterinary science, animal behaviour and responsible pet ownership. It offers structured, expert-led learning modules designed for veterinary professionals, clinic teams, students, pet parents and breeders. Its learning approach combines practical applications, interactive learning tools and project-based certification, with a focus on animal welfare, professional development and real-world skills.

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