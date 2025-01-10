Royaloak Opens Its New Store In Srikakulam, Expanding Footprint With 172nd Store In India

PNN

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 10: Royaloak Furniture, India's leading furniture brand has further solidified its presence in Andhra Pradesh with the inauguration of its new store in Srikakulam. With this, the brand marks an impressive 172nd store opening in the country. The grand opening ceremony was honored by the esteemed presence of Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Incorporation Pvt. Ltd, Mathan Subramaniam, Managing Director, Royaloak Incorporation Pvt. Ltd; and Boyina Ramesh, President of Srikakulum District Rice Miller's Association. This expansion emphasizes Royaloak's commitment to providing quality furniture solutions to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The grand launch event also witnessed guests from the Royaloak team, including Kiran Chhabaria, Franchise Head of Royaloak; Thammaiah Kotera, Head - VM & NSO of Royaloak; and KP Vinod, State Head, AP & TG of Royaloak to name a few.

Covering an impressive 12,000 square feet, this store boasts an extensive array of furniture for every part of the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, office & outdoor and more. Srikakulam's residents can now discover a wide variety of both stylish and functional furnishings in an affordable cost all conveniently located in their neighborhood. This store adds to the brand's presence in Andhra Pradesh, making it 14th store in the region.

Speaking at the launch event, Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture said, "We are proud to have inaugurated our 172nd store in India and 14th store in Andhra Pradesh. The Srikakulam store further solidifies our expansion plan across the nation. This emphasizes Royaloak's dedication to providing top-quality furniture at affordable prices to our valued customers. I extend my best wishes to the franchise owners as we eagerly anticipate serving customers and assisting them in finding the ideal pieces to complete their dream homes."

The store boasts a carefully curated and exclusive 'Country Collection,' displaying the finest and most unique furniture selections from countries such as America, Italy, Malaysia, and India. Through its dedicated standalone stores, Royaloak aspires to elevate the aesthetic appeal of homes with its modern, luxurious, and affordable furniture offerings. The brand has been fulfilling the lifestyle requirements of its expansive customer base, exceeding 10 million individuals. Royaloak has a presence across PAN India including all the metro cities and the distinctive Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India. Making Royaloak into a Furniture Brand, which has a vast presence from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Nagaland.

Location: D.No.16, 21-3A, New Bridge Road, Near Simha Dwaram, opposite Vishal Mart, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh 532005.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)