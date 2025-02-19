RSWM Limited Wins \'Innovative Water Management and Conservation\' Award at CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25 at Bharat Tex

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 19: RSWM Limited, the flagship company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, has been awarded 1st Runner-Up in the "Innovative Water Management and Conservation" category at the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25. The award was presented at Bharat Tex 2025, India's largest textile trade fair, held from 14 to 17 February at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, recognizing RSWM's pioneering efforts in water conservation and reinforcing its leadership in sustainable textile manufacturing. Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Govt. of India along with Rakesh Mehra, Chairman, CITI and other key dignitaries graced the occasion and presented the awards to the winners, acknowledging their contributions to the sector.

Water conservation is a critical focus for RSWM, and over the past three years, the company has invested Rs. 84 crore in advanced water management technologies across its manufacturing units. Its initiatives include Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, which ensure 100% wastewater recycling, and the adoption of low-liquor HTHP fiber and yarn dyeing machines, reducing water consumption by up to 50% compared to conventional methods. The integration of PLC-controlled auto-controllers has further optimized water usage in dyeing processes, cutting down process time and minimizing waste.

Additionally, RSWM has implemented counter-current washing techniques, allowing for multi-stage water reuse, and innovative moisture extraction methods in stenter machines, reducing both water and energy consumption. With 24 rainwater harvesting wells and artificial lakes, the company has also enhanced groundwater recharge, supporting both industrial and community water needs. These initiatives collectively resulted in an annual water savings of 233,500 KL, setting a benchmark for sustainable water management in the textile industry.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, RSWM Limited, said, "Sustainability is no longer an option; it is a necessity. We only have one planet, and we must act responsibly. At RSWM, our philosophy is simple--we only take what we can give back. Our goal is to create products that are sustainably produced and contribute to a better future for all. Our approach combines cutting-edge technology with a deep commitment to environmental stewardship, ensuring that we reduce our water footprint while maintaining high-quality production standards. This recognition at the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards is a validation of our efforts which motivates us to further strengthen our sustainable practices and set new industry benchmarks."

RSWM Limited participated in Bharat Tex 2025, showcasing its sustainability-driven innovations under the 'Panchtatva' theme, inspired by the five elements--Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space. Visitors were captivated by fire-retardant, UV-resistant, and heat-protective fabrics (Fire), organic and biodegradable textiles (Earth), moisture-wicking and water-repellent materials (Water), breathable and anti-odor yarns (Air), and high-tech graphene-enhanced fabrics (Space). Standout products included anti-odor functional yarns, lightweight denim, flame-resistant textiles, water-repellent denim, and Dyneema® fibers.

The overwhelming response from visitors reaffirmed RSWM's position as an industry leader in eco-conscious and high-performance textile solutions, driving the future of sustainable fashion and functional fabrics.

RSWM Limited, the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of synthetic, cotton, and blended spun yarns and fabrics in India. Under the leadership of Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman and Managing Director of RSWM Ltd, the textile company exports a wide range of fabrics and yarns to over 70 countries across the globe. Its 12 manufacturing plants with 6.25 lakh spindles, 172 looms, and 95 circular and flat knitting machines produce high-quality cotton, melange, synthetic novelty yarns, denim & knitted fabrics. It annually produces 1,21,000 MT Greige Yarn, 24,000 MT Melange yarn, 32,000 MT Dyed yarn, 32 M Meters of Denim Fabric, 9000+ MT Knits Fabric, and 43,000 MT Green Fibre. Initiatives towards sustainability have helped in saving water 233,500 KL per annum, reducing 8 lac tonnes per annum of CO2 emission, and recycling 183 cr Pet bottles annually.

