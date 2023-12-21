Sponsored Content

Home / Content / Press Releases ANI / Rujuta Diwekar, Rameshwaram Cafe the Brand of Bangalore and Internet Sensation Raj Shamani Set the PROFICORN Day 1 Stage on Fire

Rujuta Diwekar, Rameshwaram Cafe the Brand of Bangalore and Internet Sensation Raj Shamani Set the PROFICORN Day 1 Stage on Fire

PROFICORN December 2023 began on an energetic note at Sheraton Grand, Bangalore

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 21: PROFICORN December 2023 began on an energetic note at Sheraton Grand, Bangalore. As 1200+ business owners rushed into the massive Sheraton auditorium the energy inside was pulsating.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The day began with an absolutely amazing learning session by Raj Shamani, entrepreneur, Founder of House of X and one of India's most popular Podcasters, whose session on Branding was a Masterclass of its own. He shared 7 powerful principles of branding and opened the session to thunderous applause!

Following him, was celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who took us back to a time when she started her own unique brand. At the fireside chat with host of the event Rajiv Talreja, he asked her about building a brand back in the 90s, how did she have the conviction. To which Rujuta replied, "I always had conviction in my value addition."

This session was followed by lunch and tea breaks after which was the time for the third icons of the day - Raghavendra Rao & Divya Raghavendra Rao, the power couple behind Bangalore's favourite f & b brand- Rameshwaram Cafe!

Speaking about their ethos, Raghavendra mentioned, "Our Rameshwaram Cafe is our temple, our customers are God and what we prepare and serve to you, is Prasadam!"

After these inspiring sessions, was the time to celebrate the true heroes of the economy!

The Business Success Awards, a clean and credible awards ceremony was held that felicitated the staggering successes and tremendous business achievements of 43 MSME business owners from the community!

They expressed their incredulity and absolute surprise through emotions flowing from their passionate speeches after winning their awards!

Finally a foot-thumping DJ night encouraged everyone to let their hair down and dance to the rhythm of the beating heart of the heroes of the economy, the MSME business owners who Quantum Leap strives to celebrate and support!

PROFICORN Day 2 promises to be back with more inspiring business icons, stories and celebration!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story