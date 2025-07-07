Rushil Decor Limited's Green Initiative in Andhra Pradesh, A Commitment to Sustainability and Community Empowerment

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 7: Rushil Decor Limited (NSE: RUSHIL, BSE: 533470), Rushil Decor Limited has long been a pioneer in promoting sustainability through its various impactful initiatives. The company has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and community development through its Green Initiative in Andhra Pradesh.

A Landmark Achievement in Tree Plantation

One of the hallmark achievements of Rushil Decor Limited's Green Initiative is the successful planting of 24 million (2.4 crore) saplings across key districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari. These saplings are a crucial part of the company's broader strategy to combat environmental degradation and promote sustainable forestry practices. This ambitious plantation program not only focuses on increasing the green cover in these regions but also plays a key role in improving soil quality, enhancing biodiversity and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

Commenting on the activity Mr Rushil Thakkar, Managing Director said "This initiative, centred on tree plantation and agroforestry, is a strategic effort to actively engage local communities and empower farmers through the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. It is designed to deliver long-term environmental benefits while also enhancing rural livelihoods and contributing to economic resilience."

Support for Farmers: Empowering Through Subsidies

Understanding that small and marginal farmers form the backbone of rural India, Rushil Decor Limited has tailored its Green Initiative to include extensive support for local agricultural communities. By providing subsidy support to small and marginal farmers, the company ensures that these farmers have the resources to integrate eucalyptus clones into their agricultural practices. This is particularly valuable as eucalyptus trees offer both ecological and economic benefits. They contribute to soil conservation, enhance water retention, and improve land productivity.

In addition to the subsidy support for farmers, Rushil Decor Limited actively encourages transport subsidies for both marginal and large farmers, which helps ease the distribution process of saplings and other essential resources. This reduces the financial burden on farmers, ensuring they can access quality planting materials and other inputs necessary for successful tree cultivation.

Technical Assistance: Enhancing Agricultural Practices

Rushil Decor Limited goes beyond financial support by offering comprehensive technical assistance to farmers, ensuring they are well-equipped to maximize the potential of their plantations. This includes the following key activities:

1. Agroforestry integration: Encourages eucalyptus clonal plantation with cash crops for economic and ecological benefits.

2. Farmer engagement and awareness Programs: Organizes farmer meetings and workshops to educate on the benefits, challenges, and best practices of Eucalyptus clonal cultivation.

3. Soil and plantation guidance: Educates farmers on soil suitability, soil specific clones selection, and the correct planting methods based on seasons.

4. Supply of high quality clones: Provides genetically improved, high-yielding, disease-resistant and standardized clones of Eucalyptus to farmers.

5. Training and capacity building: Conduct's training sessions on proper plantation techniques, maintenance, and harvesting practices to maximize sustainable yields.

6. On-Site sapling delivery: Ensures direct delivery of saplings to farmer's locations for convenience and efficiency.

About Rushil Decor

Founded in 1993, Rushil Decor Limited is a globally leading company in modern interior infrastructure and eco-friendly composite wood panels. The company excels in setting industry benchmarks through innovative designs and advanced technology. Operating six cutting-edge manufacturing plants, Rushil Decor has an annual capacity of 3,30,000 CBM MDF and 3.49 million laminates, serving customers in over 56 countries. The company's product range includes VIR Laminates, VIR MDF boards, VIR MAXPRO (HDFWR) boards, VIR Pre-laminated Decorative MDF/HDFWR boards, VIR Modala Ply, VIR PVC and VIR WPC boards/doors.

Rushil Decor's commitment to quality, design excellence and customer-centricity distinguishes it in the market. Driven automated plants, world class German technologies and global standards, Rushil Decor relentlessly creates smarter spaces. The company ensures optimal supply chain efficiencies and resource utilization. Strategic local plantations further enhance cost advantages in raw material sourcing, allowing Rushil Decor to meet global market demand effectively and sustainably.

