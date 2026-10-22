Russia's Energy Giants Turn to New Tech for Power Distribution and Fuel Monitoring

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: Rosseti and Inter RAO have selected promising technologies to address a range of operational challenges, from more efficient power distribution to automating fuel inventory management. The solutions were presented by participants in the Innovation Marathon: Energy of the Future, a programme run by the Moscow Innovation Cluster, whose results were announced at the Moscow Startup Summit. The selected technologies are now being considered by the companies for further testing and potential deployment at their facilities.

Rosseti showed interest in a megawatt-class energy hub. The solution is a system connected to a medium-voltage grid that integrates high-load consumers, energy storage systems and local generation sources into a single DC line. This approach can make more efficient use of space while reducing energy losses.

Inter RAO selected a mobile laser scanner developed by a Moscow-based team for measuring coal inventories at power plant storage facilities. The device creates a three-dimensional model of the storage site and calculates the volume of coal and other bulk materials. Inventory checks can be carried out without interrupting operations or taking manual measurements, while the power plant receives up-to-date information on its fuel reserves.

Both technologies were among the solutions presented as part of the Innovation Marathon: Energy of the Future. The programme helps Russia's largest energy companies identify technologies tailored to their operational needs, while giving technology teams access to potential partners for testing and deploying their solutions.

"Moscow is one of the world's leading centres of technological development, and the energy sector will play a major role in shaping the city of the future. Together with the industry's largest companies, we selected innovative solutions that address specific customer needs and can be tested in real-world operating environments. The city will continue to support technology entrepreneurs at every stage, from finding their first customer to scaling their solutions," said Maxim Vlasov, Deputy CEO of the Moscow Innovation Cluster Foundation.

Participants in the marathon were selected during three Customer Days held at the Lomonosov cluster, where teams presented their solutions to programme partners. More than 530 applications were submitted from 52 regions across Russia, with approximately two-thirds coming from Moscow-based companies.

Nearly half of the submitted solutions use artificial intelligence (45.6%), while almost one in five incorporates machine learning (18.8%). Other common technology areas included environmental technologies, computer vision and the Internet of Things, each accounting for around 10-12% of the solutions. Individual projects could combine several technologies.

Moscow accounted for the largest share of applications at 66.7%, followed by the Moscow Region and St. Petersburg. The ten most active regions also included the Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod regions, Perm and Krasnodar territories, Tatarstan, and the Tyumen and Tomsk regions.

The Moscow Innovation Cluster, which organised the Innovation Marathon, supports the development and deployment of advanced technologies, as well as scientific, technological and industrial cooperation. Its network includes organisations from Moscow and 86 regions across Russia.

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