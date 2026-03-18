Rustomjee Enters Parel Extension with Vista Bay, a ~₹900 Cr GDV Development in Eastern Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of its new premium gated residential estate in Parel Extension - Rustomjee Vista Bay, marking its entry into a rapidly transforming seafront micro-market. The development is shaped by large-scale infrastructure upgrades, including the connector roadways and upcoming metro connectivity, which are redefining accessibility and long-term value in the precinct. Planned as a low-density, gated residential community, it addresses growing demand from affluent homebuyers and investors seeking the prestige of a South Mumbai address combined with evolving urban lifestyle.

Set on a 1.52-acre land parcel, the Rustomjee Vista Bay comprises approximately 200 exclusive residences across a single tower with two wings, offering spacious 2 and 3 BHK homes ranging from 805 sq. ft. to 1,356 sq. ft. Designed for discerning homeowners who value privacy and long-term value, the development features only four residences per core, generous 3.15-metre ceiling heights, and carefully planned layouts that ensure abundant natural light, cross-ventilation and a strong sense of seclusion.

The project offers dual-aspect views, capturing the Eastern seaboard and Mumbai's skyline, while its three-tiered amenity experience at the ground level, elevated deck and rooftop has been carefully curated to elevate everyday living. Highlights include a temperature-controlled, infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the eastern harbour, wellness and leisure spaces, and social zones that encourage community without compromising privacy.

Positioned at the intersection of legacy and rising potential, Parel Extension is fast emerging as South Mumbai's most compelling residential destination. With infrastructure catalysts such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector, Orange gate Tunnel and Metro Line 11, residents will enjoy seamless connectivity to BKC, Lower Parel, Fort, Navi Mumbai and the Navi Mumbai International airport, transforming everyday commute and long-term liveability.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said, "Urban growth in Mumbai has historically followed infrastructure, and we believe the eastern edge of South Mumbai is entering that phase of transition as connectivity and access across the city continue to improve. Vista Bay marks our presence in Parel Extension at a time when the neighbourhood is beginning to see renewed residential interest. With this project, the focus has been on creating a residential development that is measured in scale and disciplined in its planning, with efficient layouts and a clear emphasis on liveability. In a city like Mumbai, we believe these fundamentals ultimately determine the long-term relevance and value of a residential development, while shaping neighbourhoods that grow in a more considered and sustainable manner."

Designed by Sanjay Puri Architects, with landscaping by Newarch LLP and interiors by Ashleys, the development reflects Rustomjee's longstanding philosophy of design-led, community-first living. Every element from thoughtful space planning to amenity placement has been carefully considered to deliver both immediate comfort and enduring value.

Parel Extension is poised to become a defining address for those seeking exclusivity, connectivity and long-term equity in a transforming neighbourhood, offering a rare opportunity for buyers who may have missed earlier entry points into Worli, Prabhadevi or Lower Parel to now secure a foothold in South Mumbai's next growth corridor. This underscores Rustomjee's commitment to shaping Mumbai's residential landscape with integrity, foresight and enduring purpose.

About Rustomjee Group: Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent MMR based real estate developers and a leader in the redevelopment space. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 38 Completed Projects, 20 Ongoing Projects and 24 Forthcoming Projects that cover all price points from Affordable to Super Premium. So far, the company has delivered over 28+ million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 47 million square feet of construction area in the works. A strategic asset-light approach, an integrated real estate development model, and a strong eye for quality and detail gives the Company's management team an edge over its peers. By successfully housing 18000+ families including re-housing 1800+ existing families through several redevelopment projects, the company has detailed understanding of (re)development process and is committed to generating value for all its stakeholders.

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