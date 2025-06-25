Ryan International Academy and Rotary Club Plant 1,200 Saplings Across Bengaluru in Major Green Initiative

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: In a move to foster environmental stewardship among the youth, Ryan International Academy partnered with Rotary Bangalore Orchards for a massive tree-planting drive across four of its Bengaluru campuses. Notable Rotarians and Ryan students, as part of the 'Each One, Plant One' program, planted over 1,200 fruit-bearing saplings this week. For students, it was an experiential lesson on ecological responsibility.

The programme aligns with the 12-point vision of Dr AF Pinto, Chairman of the Ryan Group of Institutions, derived from the international theme "Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration," highlighting the strength of afforestation and environmental restoration in prevention of climate change and land degradation. The plantation drives were conducted at Ryan International Academy campuses at Sarjapur, Kanakapura Road, Magadi Road, and Horamavu. Ryan Group will take this partnership with Rotary Club on a national scale across all its schools.

This massive greening effort was made possible by the support of Rotary Bangalore Orchards, with all 1,200 saplings generously donated by Mr. Ravishankar Dakoju. Each student is entrusted to caring and nurturing a sapling -- increasing personal ownership and ecological consciousness on the part of the students.

A variety of fruit-bearing saplings were planted, including 200 each of Laxman Phal, Mango, Jamun, and Jackfruit, along with 100 each of Seethaphal, Guava, Gooseberry and Rose Apple.

The events were a collaborative community affair, with eight Rotarians participating across the four campuses. The activity at the Horamavu campus was attended by students, staff, and two distinguished Rotarians, including Mr. Neil Michael Joseph, who participated at all the four campuses.

Mr. Neil Michael Joseph, a green leader, social entrepreneur, and Director of Baghirathi Group and Happiness in Transit, said, "While we are in transport business, we are contributing to pollution, so we asked ourselves, how do we reduce our carbon footprint? And that led us to plants. As a Rotarian, I care about environmental renewal. What Ryan is doing with Each One, Plant One is truly visionary--getting children involved in tree planting creates a long-term emotional and ethical connection to nature.I'm especially impressed with the idea of entrusting children with nurturing saplings--what a beautiful way to grow both a child and a tree together. We at Rotary are restoring 1,500 acres of barren land in Challakere as Dakoju Rotary Forest. We are happy to spread the same here, and we commit to taking this initiative to more cities."

The plantation drive was a live classroom, where children learned about how trees clean the air, prevent soil erosion, and support biodiversity. Children also took a Green Pledge to take care of their sapling and embrace sustainable practices such as water conservation and plastic reduction.

This project underscores Ryan Group's abiding commitment to integrating acedemic excellence with environmental values. As the plants find root, so does a deeper awareness among students of their place in preserving Earth for generations to come.

Ryan International Academy is a part of the Ryan Group of Institutions, which is famous for building confident, socially sensitive, and globally informed learners. Boasting around five decades of excellence in all-round education, Ryan schools incorporate environmentalism into the very core of their learning models.

Rotary Bangalore Orchards is a vibrant club of Rotary International, strongly committed to community services and green conservation. With a history of meaningful green projects, the club remains a change agent in its capacity-building collaborations with schools and community-based organizations.

