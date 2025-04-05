RZLER, the U.S. Luxury Fashion Brand, Debuts in India with its First Flagship Store in Pune

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: In a seamless fusion of American styles and global luxury, U.S.-based fashion house RZLER, LLC proudly unveils its bold new lifestyle brand, RZLER, in India. The first flagship perfume boutique opens this week on the iconic JM Road in Pune, Maharashtra, placing the brand alongside the world's most prestigious lifestyle names in one of the city's most vibrant and renowned locales.

The Pune flagship marks the first of ten RZLER boutiques set to grace India's most iconic cities, with plans for Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru to name a few. Each location will be designed to offer a truly luxurious and immersive experience, reflecting the brand's commitment to elegance and sophistication.

Inspired by the contemporary slang 'rizzler,' a term embraced by Gen Z and Millennials to describe someone radiating charisma ('riz') and effortless style, RZLER positions itself at the crossroad of modern culture and timeless luxury. This bold brand launch marks a visionary first step in the company's global expansion, setting the stage for a new era of refined elegance.

RZLER perfumes are now also available online through its exclusive website (www.perfume.rzler.com) with plans to expand its digital presence across major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, and Nykaa. Embracing the growing trend of quick commerce, RZLER also aims to partner with leading Q-commerce platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, and Flipkart Minutes, ensuring its signature scents are effortlessly accessible to customers across the subcontinent.

The visionary behind RZLER is Jason Averill, a successful U.S. tech entrepreneur with a passion for world travel, fashion, and design. His vision for the RZLER brand was shaped by years of global exploration and a profound appreciation for artisanal craftsmanship. Averill has carefully curated a team of boutique designers and elevated their operations, transforming intimate ateliers into a production-ready powerhouse, primed to meet the demands of the luxury market.

''As a global traveler and entrepreneur, I've always believed that true luxury is rooted in craftsmanship. India, with its unparalleled textile legacy and unrivaled artisans, has inspired me in ways words can't fully capture. At RZLER, we honor this rich heritage, blending it with a modern vision to create something truly extraordinary. Our perfumes are more than just scents--they are a celebration of India's timeless artistry and the finest craftsmanship in the world. At the heart of this launch is the culmination of our global journey. RZLER is more than just a brand--it's a lifestyle defined by confidence, elegance, and the freedom to stand out,'' said Jason Averill, Founder RZLER.

Averill views India not only as a pivotal business market but also as a wellspring of creative inspiration for the RZLER brand. His mission is to celebrate India's exquisite craftsmanship while seamlessly weaving it into a bold, modern global lifestyle--one that is sharp, refined, and deeply respectful of culture.

In addition to its curated collection of sophisticated, gender-neutral perfumes, RZLER's future offerings will include impeccably tailored suits, luxurious handbags, fine leather goods, and bold statement apparel designed to captivate the world's fashion-forward consumers.

With an ever-growing demand for premium, globally inspired luxury, India stands as a key market for RZLER's bold brand philosophy. Averill and his team view India not merely as a retail destination, but as a cornerstone in their expansive global vision.

For more information, visit www.rzler.com and www.perfume.rzler.com.

RZLER is a next-generation luxury lifestyle brand founded by U.S. tech entrepreneur Jason Averill. Built on a foundation of charisma, individuality, and refined design, RZLER offers an exquisite collection of perfumes, fashion, and leather goods, crafted for the modern tastemaker. A subsidiary of RZLER, LLC, the brand operates in India through RZLER India Pvt Ltd.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)