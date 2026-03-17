Saatvik Green Energy Supports Blood Center at Dr. Jai Dev Memorial Rotary Ambala Hospital

VMPL

Ambala (Haryana) [India], March 17: Saatvik Green Energy Limited, one of India's fastest-growing fully integrated renewable energy companies listed on the BSE and NSE, has reinforced its commitment to community development and healthcare access by contributing to the development of a Blood Center at Dr. Jai Dev Memorial Rotary Ambala Hospital.

The newly established Blood Center was formally inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of Geeta Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj, who attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion as the Guest of Honour, Mr. Parmod Garg, Director, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said, "At Saatvik, we believe that sustainable growth must go hand in hand with the wellbeing of the communities around us. As a company committed to building a more sustainable future, we see it as equally important to contribute to meaningful social impact. Access to reliable healthcare infrastructure remains a critical need, and initiatives such as this Blood Center play a vital role in ensuring timely availability of life-saving services. We are pleased to support the development of this facility and hope it will serve the people of Ambala and surrounding regions for years to come."

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the hospital's capacity to provide timely and reliable blood services to patients across Ambala and nearby districts. Access to safe and well-equipped blood centers is a critical component of healthcare systems, particularly during medical emergencies, surgeries, and maternal care. The new facility aims to address this need by improving the availability and management of blood supplies for the local community.

With Ambala serving as a key urban and transit hub in Haryana, the Blood Center is expected to benefit not only city residents but also patients from surrounding towns and rural areas who rely on the hospital for medical care.

Alongside its contributions to India's renewable energy transition, the company continues to support initiatives that improve quality of life in communities around its operational regions, particularly in areas such as healthcare, education, and rural development.

Local community leaders, members of the Rotary Club, and residents from across Ambala attended the inauguration ceremony, marking the occasion as an important step toward strengthening healthcare support systems in the region.

About Saatvik Green Energy Limited

Saatvik Green Energy Limited is one of India's leading solar photovoltaic module manufacturers, with a strong presence across utility-scale, commercial & industrial, EPC, and distributed solar segments. The Company currently operates a 4.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a Greenfield integrated manufacturing facility in Odisha with 4 GW of module capacity and 4.8 GW of solar cell capacity. With a focus on technology, quality, and execution, Saatvik aims to play a meaningful role in India's renewable energy transition.

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