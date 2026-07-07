Sachin Tendulkar Joins SML Limited as Brand Ambassador to Strengthen Trust-Led Growth in Indian Agriculture

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: SML Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable agricultural solutions, onboards cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its Brand Ambassador, as the company looks to strengthen trust-led growth and deepen engagement with farmers and stakeholders across the agricultural value chain. The association builds on Sachin Tendulkar's enduring credibility, widespread public trust, and connect across urban and rural India, reinforcing SML's commitment to delivering dependable agricultural solutions that support farmers' long-term success.

- Partnership aims to deepen farmer engagement, strengthen brand trust, and support innovation-led agriculture

- Association reflects SML's vision of building a trusted, future-ready agri brand across India and global markets

For over five decades, SML has built its reputation on scientific innovation, quality, and farmer-centric solutions across Crop Nutrition, Crop Protection, and Biologicals. As agricultural challenges continue to evolve with climate change, food security concerns, and sustainability priorities, the company believes that strong brands built on trust and long-term relationships will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of agriculture.

Beyond a conventional brand endorsement, Sachin Tendulkar's association with SML represents a shared commitment to trust, performance, and long-term impact in Indian agriculture. As one of India's most respected public figures for his values of discipline, consistency, excellence, and performance, his association strengthens SML's efforts to deepen engagement with farming communities while reinforcing confidence in its portfolio of high-performance agricultural solutions that farmers can rely on season after season.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar said: "The future of agriculture will be shaped by ideas that combine innovation with purpose. It is encouraging to see SML working towards solutions that can empower farmers and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Mr. Bimal Shah, Managing Director, SML Limited, said: "The Indian agri-input industry is undergoing a significant transformation. Beyond product innovation, farmer confidence, channel trust, and corporate credibility are emerging as key differentiators in driving long-term growth. Sachin Tendulkar represents values that resonate deeply with SML -- trust, excellence, consistency, and performance. His enduring credibility across rural and urban India makes him a natural fit for our brand and our vision for the future."

"As SML enters its next phase of growth, this partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering high-performance agricultural solutions that empower farmers and contribute to India's agricultural progress." he added.

The company believes the partnership comes at an important time for Indian agriculture as the sector increasingly adopts technology, science-led farming practices, and sustainable solutions to improve productivity while preserving natural resources.

The association will support SML's efforts to build stronger connections with farmers, dealers, distributors, and business partners while increasing awareness of the company's portfolio of high-performance agricultural solutions and growing innovation pipeline.

As part of the collaboration, SML will roll out an integrated campaign spanning television, digital platforms, print media, dealer engagement initiatives, and on-ground farmer outreach programmes across the country.

The partnership will also be brought to life through SML's integrated campaign, "SML, Fasal Ka Master Blaster." Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar's legendary ability to balance defence and attack on the cricket field, the campaign draws parallels with SML's expertise across Crop Nutrition and Crop Protection solutions that help farmers improve productivity while safeguarding crop health.

The campaign celebrates farmers as the true champions of Indian agriculture while highlighting the role of science-led and sustainable farming solutions in improving agricultural outcomes.

Sachin Tendulkar's association is expected to reinforce SML's brand equity not only in India but also across international cricket-following markets, where his enduring recognition and credibility can help strengthen the company's visibility and reputation.

The company stated that the collaboration reflects its long-term commitment to supporting farmer prosperity, accelerating agricultural innovation, and building sustainable solutions for the future of farming.

This move comes as SML continues to strengthen its innovation-led growth strategy through investments in research and development, new product registrations, patented technologies, and discovery-based molecules. The company is also expanding its presence across international markets while developing next-generation solutions designed to address the evolving challenges of climate resilience, food security, resistance management, and sustainable agriculture.

About SML Limited

SML Limited (formerly Sulphur Mills Limited) is a global leader in innovative and advanced agricultural solutions across Crop Nutrition, Crop Protection and Biologicals.Established in 1971, the company operates with a strong focus on sustainability, farmer welfare, and science-led innovation. With a presence in over 80 countries, SML develops and manufactures advanced formulations designed to improve productivity, enhance nutrient-use efficiency, strengthen resistance management, and reduce environmental impact. Driven by innovation and a commitment to sustainable agriculture, SML continues to develop next-generation solutions that help farmers build climate-resilient and future-ready farming systems while contributing towards food security and environmental sustainability. For more information, please visit SML Limited's official website.

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