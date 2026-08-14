SafeStorage Hits Rs 50 Crore ARR as It Completes 11 Years, Expands Across India and International Markets

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 14: SafeStorage, a technology-enabled self-storage and warehousing company, has completed 11 years of operations, reaching approximately ₹50 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as it continues to expand its presence across India and international markets. Founded in Bengaluru in 2015, the company has grown from a single-city operation to a network spanning 16 cities across India, with operations in the UAE and the UK.

Over the past 11 years, SafeStorage has built a managed storage network spanning more than 6 lakh sq. ft. of storage space, serving households, professionals, businesses and enterprises. The company is further expanding its footprint with plans to add approximately 50,000 sq. ft. across key markets -- 10,000 sq. ft. in Delhi, 15,000 sq. ft. in Mumbai, 10,000 sq. ft. in Pune, 10,000 sq. ft. in Coimbatore and 5,000 sq. ft. in Dubai -- strengthening its capacity across key domestic and international markets.

Commenting on the milestone, Ramesh Madisetty, Co-founder and CEO, SafeStorage, said, "Completing 11 years and reaching ₹50 crore in annual recurring revenue is an important milestone for SafeStorage. We started with one warehouse in Bengaluru and have grown into a business serving customers across 16 Indian cities, the UAE and the UK. This journey reflects the growing acceptance of organised storage and the trust our customers have placed in the category. We are proud of the foundation we have built and see significant opportunity to continue strengthening our presence across the markets we serve."

The company's growth comes amid increasing demand for organised, secure and flexible storage solutions as households and businesses increasingly seek professionally managed alternatives to traditional storage. Relocation, changing household needs, space constraints and evolving business requirements are contributing to greater demand for structured storage solutions.

With its presence across 16 Indian cities and international markets including the UAE and UK, and a managed storage footprint of more than 6 lakh sq. ft., SafeStorage has established a growing presence in the organised storage sector, serving the evolving storage requirements of individuals and businesses across its markets.

About SafeStorage

SafeStorage is an organised storage solutions company offering secure and flexible storage solutions for individuals, families and businesses. Over the past 11 years, the company has expanded its presence across 16 cities in India, with operations in the UAE and the UK. SafeStorage currently manages over 6 lakh sq. ft. of storage space and continues to invest in infrastructure and operational capabilities to serve the evolving storage needs of its customers.

www.safestorage.in | www.safestorage.ae | www.safestorageuk.co.uk

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