SafeTree Launches India's First Maternity Insurance Tailored for IVF Couples with Just 7-Month Waiting Period

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 4: In a groundbreaking step towards making parenthood more accessible and affordable for couples undergoing fertility treatments, SafeTree, India's leading specialized insurance provider in fertility care, has launched a maternity insurance product with industry's lowest waiting period of 7 months, exclusively designed for IVF-conceived pregnancies.

This innovative solution addresses a longstanding gap in the market -- the lack of maternity cover options for couples who conceive through assisted reproductive technology (ART), especially IVF, where standard maternity insurance has longer waiting period. With the 7-month waiting period, IVF couples now have a tailored opportunity to significantly reduce expenses incurred during delivery, including C-sections, hospitalization.

"At SafeTree, we understand the financial and emotional investment that goes into fertility treatments. Our new maternity product is a step toward reducing the financial burden at the final and most joyous stage of the journey -- childbirth," said Vikas Anand, CEO and Founder of SafeTree.

The launch further strengthens SafeTree's leadership in fertility-focused insurance solutions, following its success in pioneering Infertility Insurance,Oocyte Donor Insurance and Surrogate Mother Insurance in India.

"Our mission is to support couples in their fertility journey by developing affordable insurance products. This maternity product brings us one step closer to that promise," added Mr Anand.

Mr Shiva Vikas Kumar, Head IVF Products mentioned, "Our tech platform offers seamless and real-time customer onboarding and provides cashless hospitalization in network hospitals. The plan must be purchased before ovum pick-up. With affordable premium, this product offers substantial savings to the intending couples. With SafeTree's dedicated claim support, the couples can have hassle free claims processing."

Dr. Radhika Kandula, Institute of Women Health and Fertility, Hyderabad, mentions, "As a fertility specialist, I witness the emotional and financial challenges the couples face during the journey of IVF. SafeTree's new maternity insurance with just a 7-month waiting period is a timely and much-needed offering. It covers essential delivery expenses, including C-sections, and provides cashless hospitalization -- all at an affordable premium."

She further added, "We've already started recommending this plan to our IVF patients, and the response has been very positive. It brings financial relief and peace of mind during one of the most critical phases -- childbirth. I highly recommend it to all intending couples for IVF."

This industry's first product underwritten by India's leading health insurer.

SafeTree will be offering this product in collaboration with leading IVF clinics and maternity hospitals across India to ensure seamless access and awareness.

About SafeTree

SafeTree is India's first and leading fertility insurance platform, offering specialized insurance products for surrogacy, oocyte donation etc. Backed by deep sector expertise and a commitment to inclusive care, SafeTree continues to innovate at the intersection of healthcare and insurance to support modern parenthood.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)