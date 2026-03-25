SafeTree Reinforces Leadership in Surrogate Insurance as Demand Rises 50% in 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 25: SafeTree, India's leading surrogate insurance specialist, reported a nearly 50% increase in demand for surrogate insurance in 2025, reflecting the rapid expansion and formalization of regulated surrogacy programs across India's key medical hubs.

This surge comes at a time when India's surrogacy ecosystem is transitioning from an unregulated volume-driven market to a highly regulated, compliance-focused framework under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act.

Having covered over 1,800 surrogate mothers, SafeTree is actively reinforcing financial protections for surrogate mothers and prospective parents navigating India's regulated assisted reproductive landscape.

SafeTree has insured surrogate mothers in 17 states across India with Delhi NCR, Karnataka, and Maharashtra hosting the bulk of India's surrogacy centres.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), infertility affects an estimated 27.5 million couples in India, contributing to increasing reliance on Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART). Additionally, declining total fertility rates in several states have further accelerated demand for ART and surrogacy services. While official surrogacy data remains limited, India was once among the global leaders, with over 25,000 surrogacies annually (circa 2012), highlighting the scale and continued relevance of this segment.

SafeTree works in coordination with leading fertility clinics, lawyers and approved insurers to ensure coverage aligns with regulatory standards and addresses real-world medical cost exposure.

According to Vikas Anand, CEO of SafeTree Insurance (a brand name of A2V Insurance Brokers Private Limited), India's surrogacy industry has moved from scale to scrutiny. In this new environment, insurance is no longer a support function; it's the foundation of ethical practice.

Despite regulatory mandates requiring 36 months of health and life insurance coverage, the absence of a defined minimum insured amount remains a critical gap. Industry observations suggest that most standard policies range between ₹2-5 lakh, which may be grossly inadequate in managing high-risk obstetric complications.

Surrogate pregnancies are associated with significant medical risks, including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, postpartum haemorrhage, and multi-organ complications. In severe cases requiring ICU care, hospitalization costs can exceed ₹10-15 lakh, making adequate insurance coverage essential.

According to Mr. Anand, due to rising medical inflation, the claim amount for surrogacy-related claims has increased along with the number. He mentioned a recent case, a surrogate mother developed acute liver failure with multi-organ complications, requiring prolonged ICU care, resulting in hospitalization costs exceeding ₹14 lakh, underscoring the need for higher insurance coverage. Experts recommend a minimum insurance coverage of ₹10 lakh or higher to adequately safeguard surrogate mothers against unforeseen complications.

"Surrogate pregnancies can sometimes involve complex and unpredictable medical conditions requiring advanced care. Ensuring adequate and compliant insurance coverage is not optional; it is fundamental to ethical and responsible surrogacy practice," said Dr. Vipin Chandra, Chief of Clinical & Lab Operations, Indira IVF.

IRDAI and the National ART Board have issued guidance on approved insurance products for surrogate mothers. Clinics and intended parents must ensure they opt for compliant, surrogacy-specific policies, rather than generic health insurance plans that may not adequately cover associated risks.

The 50% rise in surrogate insurance demand reflects a broader shift towards structured financial preparedness, regulatory compliance, and ethical accountability in India's evolving surrogacy ecosystem.

As the industry matures, insurance is no longer a supporting element, it is becoming a central pillar of safe and responsible reproductive care. SafeTree continues to lead this transformation by delivering specialized, scalable insurance solutions with dedicated claims team for any assistance.

About SafeTree Insurance

SafeTree Insurance (a brand name of A2V Insurance Brokers Private Limited) specialises in structured insurance solutions designed for ART-assisted and surrogacy pregnancies in India. The company works with fertility clinics and ART banks nationwide and offers products aligned with India's ART and surrogacy regulatory framework.

Website: www.safetree.in

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