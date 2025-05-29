Safex Chemicals Expands Manufacturing Footprint with New State-of-the-Art Facility in Bharuch, Gujarat

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 29: Safex Chemicals, a leading player in the specialty chemical sector, is proud to announce the commencement of operations at its newest and largest manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat. Commissioned in April 2025, the facility marks a major milestone in the company's ongoing expansion strategy and will play a pivotal role in enhancing its supply chain efficiency and product availability across key agricultural markets in India. To bolster production capacity, strengthen supply chain resilience, and drive R & D-led innovation in crop protection solutions. The new facility will add approximately 300 direct jobs. The capacity is scalable up to 80 MT per day.

The Bharuch facility will manufacture a wide range of liquid and powder crop protection formulations, significantly augmenting Safex's capacity to meet the rising demand from India's key agricultural belts. With the current capacity of 23,335 MT for liquid products and 51,395 MT of overall production including liquid, powder and granules across facilities in India, the new capacity will add an initial production capacity of 30 MT per day for liquid formulations, scalable up to 80 MT per day. This facility is poised to become a major hub for the company's operations, especially across western, central, and southern India.

Speaking on the new facility launch, S K Chaudhary, Chairman at Safex Chemicals said, "Our new Bharuch facility marks a significant step in Safex's mission to empower farmers with innovative crop protection solutions. Centrally located, it enhances our supply chain efficiency and responsiveness across key agricultural markets in India. This facility will also act as a dedicated manufacturing base for our agritech platform, Golden Farms. Overall, it represents our seventh largest in India and eighth globally, showcasing Safex's excellence in manufacturing and innovation for both domestic and international markets."

As part of Safex's commitment to technology and innovation, the Bharuch facility will feature fully automated production lines and a state-of-the-art R & D centre focused on developing advanced formulations tailored to the evolving needs of Indian farmers. The R & D centre will be pivotal in spearheading product innovations aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

In alignment with the company's green vision, the plant houses a 100 KW solar power unit, contributing to its energy needs through renewable sources. Additionally, Safex has ensured full compliance with environmental regulations, backed by a robust Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) training program that is integral to its operations across locations.

With the current workforce of over 1550 globally, Safex will add approximately 300 direct jobs to the overall workforce. The company also remains committed to fostering strong ties with the local community through its CSR-led engagement model with transformative projects focused on holistic education, basic amenities and sports.

Looking ahead, Safex plans to continuously assess opportunities for further expansion in response to growing demand. As the company continues to scale, the Bharuch facility is envisioned to be a global showcase of Safex's manufacturing excellence and innovation-led approach, supporting both domestic and international market ambitions.

About Safex Chemicals

Safex Chemicals is a new-age chemical enterprise redefining agriculture and specialty chemicals through innovation, integration, and scale. From empowering farmers across India with high-performance crop protection products to partnering with global innovators through advanced CDMO solutions, Safex operates across the entire value chain--delivering science with purpose.

With operations in 20+ countries and a track record of strategic acquisitions, robust governance, and sustained growth, Safex has evolved into one of India's leading agrochemical platforms--driven by agility, purpose, and a bold vision for the future.

For more information, please visit - https://safexchemicals.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)