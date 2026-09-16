Sahajanand Medical Technologies Secures Regulatory Approval in Egypt for Supraflex Cruz Coronary Stent

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) has received regulatory approval from the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Central Administration of Medical Devices, for its Supraflex Cruz Sirolimus Eluting Stent System, marking the company's entry into a new market in Africa. This EDA approval gives physicians in Egypt access to the Supraflex Cruz platform and strengthens SMT's broader expansion strategy in new markets.

According to World Health Organization data, ischaemic heart disease was the leading cause of death in Egypt in 2021, underscoring the country's substantial cardiovascular disease burden.¹ By making SupraFlex Cruz available to Egyptian interventional cardiologists, SMT is expanding access to its clinically evaluated, coronary stent platform. This milestone also advances SMT's commitment to improving access to cardiovascular care and saving lives.

"Egypt is an important addition to SMT's international footprint and strengthens our presence in Africa. Expanding access to our coronary technologies in this market advances our commitment to supporting physicians, improving cardiovascular care and saving more lives around the world," said Anil Suri, Chief Commercial Officer, at Sahajanand Medical Technologies.

At the TCT 2025, SMT reported findings from the TUXEDO-II and Multivessel TALENT trials. In TUXEDO-II, the one-year target-lesion-failure outcome for Supraflex Cruz was comparable with a contemporary, market-leading everolimus-eluting stent comparator. In Multivessel TALENT, Supraflex Cruz met the prespecified non-inferiority endpoint for the 12-month patient-oriented composite outcome when compared to an industry-standard contemporary drug-eluting control stent.

About Supraflex Cruz

Supraflex Cruz DES belongs to the Supraflex family of stents, which, through a series of clinical trials including the TALENT trial and has demonstrated safety and effectiveness comparable to the drug-eluting stents evaluated in these trials.

About SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies)

SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited) is a medical devices company with a portfolio of technologically advanced medical devices across vascular and structural heart intervention. SMT offers an extensive portfolio of products focusing on vascular intervention and was the first company in the world to receive CE certification for a DES with a biodegradable polymer. SMT has a global presence, exporting products to more than 75 countries, as on March 31, 2025.

For further updates, please the website or follow SMT on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated July 25, 2025 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and the stock exchanges. The DRHP is available on our website at www.smtpl.com as well as on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited at www.motilaloswalgroup.com, Avendus Capital Private Limited at www.avendus.com, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited at www.business.hsbc.co.in and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited at www.nuvama.com and and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and refer to the Red Herring Prospectus, including the section titled "Risk Factors" of the Red Herring Prospectus when available, for details. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

References

1. data.who.int/countries/818

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