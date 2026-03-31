Sahyadris to Sri Lanka: TrekPanda Marks 5,000 Tours Milestone, Launches International Packages in Six Countries

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: TrekPanda, the community-driven adventure travel company founded in Pune in 2017, has completed 5,000 tours since its inception. Alongside this, the company has announced its entry into international travel with curated group tour packages across six countries. Countries like Sri Lanka, Bali, Vietnam, Thailand, Georgia and Dubai. The expansion marks TrekPanda's transition from a regional trekking outfit into a full-service travel company with global reach.

The Journey From Sahayadri Trails To 5,000 Tours

TrekPanda started out organising weekend hikes in the Sahyadri ranges around Pune and Mumbai. Back in 2017, co-founders Sunny Chordiya and Pushkar Bhandari pooled together limited sources and shared their love of the outdoors to build what they called "India's coolest travel community." The early days were scrappy with small groups, word-of-mouth bookings and treks led by the founders themselves. There was no app, no office and certainly no plans for international expansion.

What kept the company going was a growing list of repeat travellers who came back because the trips felt personal, unscripted and genuinely fun. From those weekend Sahyadri treks, the company gradually expanded into Himalayan treks like Brahmatal, Har ki Dun and Kedarkanta. Then to backpacking trips to Ladakh, Spiti, and the Northeast, followed by southern circuits through Coorg, Hampi-Gokarna and Kerala. A corporate travel vertical also took shape, running team-building retreats and offsite adventures. Today, TrekPanda operates departures across more than 50 domestic destinations and runs multiple batches per week during peak season.

Where is TrekPanda Is Heading Next?

A simple observation drove the decision to go international, as TrekPanda's existing customers were asking for it. Many of the young professionals and solo travellers who had done three or four domestic trips wanted to explore abroad. Still, they didn't want to plan it themselves or travel with large, impersonal tour operators. They wanted the same community-first, small-group experience just in a different country.

The company chose six international destinations based on visa accessibility for Indian passport holders, affordability and demand from TrekPand's traveler base. Sri Lanka offers beaches, temples and wildlife within a compact geography. Vietnam covers everything from Hanoi's street food culture to the beaches of Da Nang. Bali appeals to the adventure and wellness crowd. Thailand remains a perennial favourite for first-time international travelers. Georgia is an offbeat pick with affordability, visa-free for indians, and rich in mountain landscape. And Dubai rounds out the list as a perfect short-haul high comfort option.

TrekPanda's international packages follow the same model that worked domestically. End-to-end planning, small groups, a dedicated trip leader and a focus on local experiences over tourist traps. Pricing is positioned as budget-to-mid range, targeting working professionals in their twenties and thirties. Early packages for Vietnam, for example, start at around INR 35,000-40,000 for a week-long trip, excluding international airfare.

What The Founders Have To Say

Speaking about the milestone and the new launches, Sunny Chordiya, Co-Founder, TrekPanda, said, "When we started in 2017, the idea was simple: to take people on treks in the Sahyadris and make sure everyone had a good time. We never planned to become a 5,000-tour company or an international travel brand. But our travelers pushed us to grow. The 5K milestone is really their achievement. And the international expansion is our way to say yes to what they have been asking for."

On the operational side, TrekPanda has partnered with local operators and ground handlers in each of the six countries. The company has trained its trip leaders for international group management, covering foreign exchange handling, local emergency protocols and cultural briefings. For Vietnam and Thailand, TrekPand ran pilot batches in late 2025 using feedback to refine itineraries before the full commercial launch.

Pushkar Bhandari, Co-Founder, TrekPanda, added, "Our domestic business is strong and growing. We are not moving away from treks, as Sahyadri treks will always be part of who we are. But the market has changed, and our travelers have evolved. A person who did their first Rajmachi trek with us three years ago is now ready for Bali or Georgia. We want to be the company that grows with them."

The Road Ahead for TrekPanda

The move comes at a time when outbound travel from India is growing rapidly. Indian travelers took over 28 million international trips in 2024, according to industry estimates, and that number continues to climb as passport penetration increases and low-cost international airlines expand their networks. Looking ahead, TrekPanda plans to add more international destinations in the second half of 2026 with early interest in Nepal, Cambodia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. The company is also exploring a membership programme for repeat travelers offering early access to new trips and preferential pricing. On the domestic front, TrekPanda intends to deepen its presence in the Northeast and expand its corporate travel business.

TrekPanda currently operates out of Pune, with trip leaders and operations staff based in Bangalore, Mumbai, Rishikesh, Manali and Gurugram. The company caters to solo travelers, friend groups, couples and corporate teams and has built a reputation for eco-friendly travel practices and encourages travellers to minimize waste on trails and respect local communities. You can book any trip through TrekPanda's website at https://trekpanda.in/ or through its social media channels.

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