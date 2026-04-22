Saina Nehwal Applauds India's Rising Business Icons at Business Excellence India Awards 2026

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22: The Business Excellence India Awards 2026, held on 10th April 2026 and organized by PrestigeSphere PR, concluded in spectacular fashion at the luxurious Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata, celebrating the remarkable achievements of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators from across the country. The prestigious national platform brought together industry stalwarts, emerging brands, and visionary leaders for an evening of recognition, inspiration, and elite networking.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of Chief Celebrity Guest Saina Nehwal, India's greatest badminton icon and Olympic medalist, who honoured the awardees and applauded their contribution towards building a stronger, self-reliant India. Adding glamour and grace to the event was Guest of Honour Ena Saha, a renowned actress and producer.

The event was further dignified by the presence of distinguished personalities including Dr. Basant Goel, Founder of Goel Medicos and widely known as the Blood Man of India, and Former Judge Mr. Ashok Kumar Patnaik, both attending as Honorary Guests.

The awards were proudly powered by Title Sponsor Epoxy Master, Co Sponsor SpinCare Laundry, and Associate Sponsors Bodacious Unisex Salon and GOEL Medicos, whose support elevated the scale and prestige of the event.

The event was successfully executed with the support of esteemed partners including 24 Hrs TV (TV Media & Media Relations Partner), 91.9 Friends FM (Radio Partner), TV 19 Network (Digital News Media Partner), Yuva Shakti (Print Media Partner), Progift (Trophy Partner), Eventmas (Event Partner), Lemon Car (Car Rental Partner), Police Public Press (Associate Partner), and Taj Taal Kutir (Hospitality Partner).

A special highlight of the evening was the Honorary Award for Extraordinary Young Achiever of the Year, presented to Master Abhiraj Shee, recognizing his exceptional talent, dedication, and inspiring journey at a remarkably young age.

Organized by PrestigeSphere PR, the platform continues to set new benchmarks in recognizing business excellence across India, reinforcing its vision of empowering brands through credibility, recognition, and national visibility.

Here is the list of all the awardees.

1. Reshape Vision Vvizo - -- - Excellence in Non-Surgical Vision Correction & Therapy

2. The Junglebook Resort - Paulami Gupta Patranabish - Hospitality Innovation Award - Nature Tourism

3. Luxury Living - One Stop Solution - Samrat Roy - Most Trusted Furniture Retailer for Premium Home Interiors

4. AI Recovery 360° (All Insurance Claim Recovery & Mis-selling Resolution) - Kousik Pattanayak - Most Trusted Insurance Claim Recovery & Dispute Resolution Services Provider

5. All India Association for Author, Artist and Educational Forum (AIAAAEF) - Dr. Priyasi Das - Global Eminence in Recognition, Empowerment & Conscious Impact

6. Pragati Urza Private Limited - Mr. Jignesh Dholiya - Fastest Growing Renewable Energy Company

7. Abhik Mitra - Financial Leader of the Year - Strategic Planning & Growth

8. SBDS Marketing Pvt Ltd - Rana Ghosh - Fastest Growing Direct Selling Company in India

9. Ananya Technical Services Pvt Ltd - Ms. Ananya Chakravertee - Excellence in Youth Empowerment & Career Development

10. Renatus Wellness Private Limited - Shri Subrata Dutta - Best Nutraceutical & Wellness Brand of the Year

11. Epoxy Master - Sk Anisul Haque - India's No.1 Epoxy Training Academy

12. Dadaji Food Products Pvt Ltd - Suresh K. Sancheti - Most Trusted Brand in Food & Beverage Industry

13. Phoenix Fisheries International - Anamika Tikadar & Abhik Mitra - Largest Shrimp & Prawn Exporter in Eastern India

14. SpinCare Laundry - SpinCare Laundry - Best Laundry & Dry Cleaning Services in Kolkata

15. Bodacious Academy - Bodacious Academy - Fastest Growing Beauty & Cosmetology Academy

16. Goel Medicos World's No.1 Pharmacy - Dr. Basant Goel - Most Trusted Pharmacy Brand in Healthcare Retail

17. RRK Mattress - Sekh Rabiyal Ali - Quality Excellence Award in Mattress Manufacturing

18. Som's Education Industry - Somenath Naskar - Outstanding Contribution to Student Success in Board Examinations

19. UAL-Bengal (Prop: UAL Industries Ltd) - Mr. Sunil Kr. Pandey - Excellence in Roofing and Building Solutions

20. Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP - Debkumar Ghosh - Leading Travel Agency for Memorable Holiday Experiences

21. Anapol Detective International - Ankita Banerjee - Excellence in Investigation & Detective Services

22. Apptek Engineering - Aparna Chowdhury - Best Manufacturer of Electronic Weighing Equipment

23. Reeva Luxe Jewels - Ranjana Chatterjee - Best Affordable Luxury Jewellery Brand of the Year

24. Camassia Child Development Center - Susmita Palit Bose - Outstanding Contribution in Autism School and Therapy Centre

25. The Royal International School - Ziyaul Hoque - Excellence in Academic & Holistic Development

26. Soul Connect - Dr. Deipti Garg - Best Tarot Reader & Numerologist of Kolkata

27. Nibav Lifts Pvt Ltd - Mr. Sayak Sengupta - Asia's Largest Home Elevator Manufacturer

28. Elite Elevators Limited - Mr. Ramandeep Singh - India's Leading Luxury Home Elevator Brand

29. Lexnex Advocates & Solicitors Pvt Ltd - Dr. Partha Pratim Ray - Excellence in Taxation, Compliance & Financial Management

30. Flabia Fresh Pvt Ltd - Shib Goswain - Most Trusted Brand in Ayurvedic & Herbal Products

31. Swarga Rath Kolkata - Vivek Rao Bunga - Best Funeral & Last Rites Service Provider of the Year

32. Rococo Interior and Modular Furniture Company - Sk Anisul Haque - Best Residential Interior Designing Company in Kolkata

33. The Institute of Edunation - Mr. Niloy Biswas - Excellence in Industry-Oriented Skill Development

34. Rightway Gold Loan - Harshavardhan Gowda - Best Gold Loan Company of the Year

35. Magic Smile Dental Clinic - Dr. Jayashree Dutta & Dr. Devarpan Mandal - Excellence in Dental Care for Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry

36. Eventmas - -- - Excellence in Corporate Events & Artist Management

37. Thore Network Pvt Ltd - Alok - Excellence in Applied Artificial Intelligence Solutions

38. Priyanshu Research Educonsulting Experts (Balasore, Odisha, India) - Dr. Sanjay Kumar Barik - Excellence in Higher Education Research Guidance and Consultancy Services

39. TV 19 Bangla - Supriya Roy Banerjee, Ayan Dutta & Dr. Abhik Mitra - Leadership in Digital News Media Platform

40. Police Public Press - Pawan Kumar Bhoot - Outstanding Contribution in Media Industry

41. Pharmakraft Therapeutics Pvt Ltd - Dipankar Das - Excellence in Rural Health Initiative

42. SN Elivate Management and Engineering Institute - Sayan Sen - Excellence in Computer & IT Education in West Bengal

43. The Urban Furniture - Jitendra Lalchandani - Excellence in Affordable Luxury Furniture

44. The Corner House Cafe - Sonu Lalchandani - Excellence in Contemporary Cafe Culture

45. Agarwala Engineering Works - Dr. Anup Kumar Agarwal - Excellence in Industrial & Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

46. Maa Mansha Enterprise - Rohit Shaw - Excellence in Export-Oriented Food Processing

47. NextBengal (by SKYL Technologies) - Sontu Biswas - Leadership in Personal Growth & Transformational Education Programs

48. SPACEfy Interior - SPACEfy Interior - Excellence in Interior Designing and Execution

49. Hind Electric & Trading Co - Aditya Bhala - Premium Electrical Accessories & Switchgear Supplier of the Year in Eastern India

50. Nireekshan Diagnostics - Kajal Kumar Dutta - Excellence in Diagnostic Healthcare Services

51. Skill Duniya - Satavisha Mazumder - Excellence in Women Entrepreneurship in EdTech & Skill Development

52. Annapurna Interior - Sumit Singh - Excellence in Interior Designing for Residential & Commercial Spaces

53. Get Interview Confidence - Ayushe Mandal - Excellence in Youth Employability & Career Empowerment

54. The Peerless General Finance & Investment Company Limited - Priyanshi Bhattacharya - Corporate Leadership Award in Human Resources

55. Mshaque Clinic Pvt Ltd - Dr. A. Perwaiz - Outstanding Contribution to Ayurveda & Wellness Industry

56. The baaN Cafe - Mazharuddin Mondal - Excellence in Food, Ambience & Customer Experience

57. Bengal E-Motors - Rakesh Dutta - Excellence in Made-in-Bengal Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

58. Duracom Industries - Duracom - Excellence in Cow Mat, Yoga Mat, Gym Mat & Rubber Mats

59. Sarada Consultancy Tripura - Rinku Shil - Outstanding Contribution to Students' Career Development through Expert Guidance

60. Armee Corporate Lifestyle (Brand of Silverline Gifts) - Armee Corporate Lifestyle - Excellence in Export-Oriented Corporate Gifting Manufacturing

61. Amar Anna - Premium Packaged Rice - Dr. Sourish Nag - Most Emerging Packaged Rice Brand in West Bengal 2026

62. Circe Marketing Pvt Ltd - Santanu Mukherjee - Innovation in Natural Ayurvedic Products Development

63. Fit N Sports - Aparna Sarkar - Fast Growing Brand in Fitness & Sports Equipment Industry

64. Nath Associates Legal Solicitors - Sujoy Kumar Nath - Excellence in Property Registration & Legal Tax Consultancy

65. AB Dentologic Advanced Dental Implant & Orthodontic Centre - Dr. Abhinab Roy Chowdhury - Excellence in Advanced Dental Implant Treatment

66. Photo IQ - Nishan Ghosh - Excellence in AI-Powered Album Design Technology

67. Millex India - Saroj Kumar Sharma - Excellence in Agro Machinery & Spare Parts Supply

68. Excel Surveyors Pvt Ltd - Rajdip Deb - Outstanding Contribution to Inspection & Testing Industry

69. United Photography - Nirban Karmakar - Premium Wedding Photography Experience Award

70. HRD Group - Harsh Raj Dwivedi - Leadership in Law & Business Studies

71. Nutrizione Nutrition Clinic - Fahmida Khanum - Excellence in Nutrition, Wellness & Nutraceutical Guidance

72. Tripoventure - Arpan Adhikary - Best Emerging Travel Brand - Eastern India

73. Ndimension Labs - -- - Excellence in AI-Powered Software Development

74. Bohubesh Sports - Sridipta Chattopadhyay - Emerging Brand in Athletic & Performance Wear

75. International School of Design Kolkata - Mr. Naveen Soni - Excellence in Creative Design Education

76. Sai Kondal Chinthala - Excellence in Personalised Nutrition & Wellness Programs

77. Gourisen Private Limited - Dibakar Roy - Excellence in EdTech & Digital Skill Development

78. K2 Koniry Sportswear - Biplab Chatterjee - Excellence in Sports Apparel & Sports Goods Business

79. Pow Ow - Koyeana Chatterjee - Premium Pet Cafe Experience Award

80. Little Wonders Studio (A Wing of Som Creations) - Soumen Ghosh - Excellence in Maternity & Baby Photography Studio

81. Ritufalam - Girish Kr. Saraogi - Excellence in Quality & Premium Dry Fruits & Exotic Fruit Showroom

82. Garima Arora - Outstanding Contribution in Astrology & Tarot Card Reading

83. Tanhira Gems - Tauqir Akhtar - Excellence in Certified Gemstone & Diamond Retail

84. Astrologer Santoshi Sharma - Santoshi Sharma - Emerging Leader in Vedic Astrology & Palmistry

85. Great Happy - Vaskar Nandi - Excellence in Customer Experience & Product Quality

86. Mahavir Pareek - Business Entrepreneur

87. Kontakt Express Service (Domestic & International Courier & Cargo) - Sushil Kothari - Excellence in Domestic & International Courier & Cargo Services

88. Hasnain Ansari - Social Worker

89. Niorra K R Sanitary & Hardware - Paras Shah - Excellence in Sanitary & Hardware Manufacturing and Supply

90. Signessprint - Asoke Das - Best Corporate Gifting and Printing Solutions Company

91. Abundance with Amrita - Amrita C Sengupta - Excellence in Tarot Card Reading & Spiritual Guidance

92. Drive Ease - Dr. Anup Kumar Agarwal - Excellence in Innovative Driver-on-Demand Mobility Platform

93. The Vaibhavi Foundation - Jagdish Bagri - Leading Brand for Early Learning and Playschool

94. Crystalesis Creative Studio - Arghya Mallick - Excellence in Wedding Photography & Cinematic Storytelling

95. Healer Anushka Kaur - Anushka Kaur - Rising Star in Astrology, Vastu Consultancy & Tarot Reading

96. Akash Events - Akash Adhikari - Excellence in Event Management and Execution

97. Gourisen Private Limited - Dibakar Roy - Excellence in EdTech & Digital Skill Development

98. R K Crypto Academy - Roshan Drolia - Excellence in Crypto Education & Training

99. PRStorey Communications - Priya Sharma - Best Emerging PR and Influencer Agency

100. Arati Stores - Sujit Chatterjee - Outstanding Contribution to Local Business & Supply Network

101. Mannat Leather - Md. Harish Khan - Excellence in Manufacturing & Retailing of Premium Leather Bags & Accessories

102. FM Garments & Fariha Fashions - Md. Muzahidur Rahman Mullick - Excellence in Quality & Affordable Kids Clothing

To explore upcoming editions, partnerships, and award nominations, visit: www.BusinessExcellenceIndia.com and be a part of India's fastest-growing business recognition platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)