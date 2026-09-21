Salute Tiranga Cricket League Reaffirms its Commitment to Provide a National Platform to Grassroots Cricket Talent

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: With the aim of identifying grassroots cricket talent from across the country and providing them opportunities at the national and international levels, Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL) organised the Salute Tiranga Cricket Conclave at The Club, Andheri West, Mumbai.

The event brought together prominent members of the cricketing community, representatives of Rotary Club and STCL office bearers, including Mr. Chetan Sharma (League Commissioner, STCL; Former Indian Cricketer; Ex-BCCI Chairman of Selectors), Dr. Rajesh Jha (Chairman, STCL), Mr. Ravi Chikara (Vice Chairman, STCL), Mr. Mukesh Singh (Director, STCL), Mr. Rajan Dua (Rotary International District Governor [3141]), Mr. Mukesh Sehgal (President, Rotary Club of Mumbai Khar), Mr. Harjeet Singh (Project Director; President, Executive Committee, STCL), international wrestler and youth icon Sangram Singh, among other guests.

Addressing the press conference, STCL Commissioner Chetan Sharma said, "Every player has the potential to achieve something big, but that talent needs the right opportunities, guidance and support. Our aim is to identify talented players from different parts of the country and provide them with better training, coaching and guidance. Cricket has given us a lot, and now it is time for us to give something back to the young players of our country."

During the event, STCL's commitment to providing opportunities, guidance and necessary support to talented cricketers from different states and districts was discussed. As part of the ongoing talent identification process, trials are being conducted across multiple locations throughout the country. Trials are already underway in Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh and several other cities, providing aspiring young cricketers from different parts of India with an opportunity to showcase their talent and be considered for selection. Approximately 80% of the trial process has been completed so far, while the remaining trials are progressing successfully. The initiative has received an encouraging response, with a large number of participants enthusiastically taking part in the selection process.

Organised in association with Rotary Club of Mumbai Khar, the initiative aims to reach cricketers who, despite having talent, face difficulties in moving forward due to a lack of financial resources, facilities and proper opportunities. According to STCL, stadiums have been booked in 10 cities across different states for the first season of the league, with separate selectors appointed for player selection. Thousands of students and aspiring cricketers have registered for these opportunities free of cost.

Speaking about the purpose and working of Salute Tiranga Cricket League, STCL Vice Chairman Mr. Ravi Chikara said, "STCL has only one purpose, which is to provide opportunities to all grassroots cricketers who have not received the right platform so far. In the first season, we have booked stadiums in 10 cities across different states. Separate selectors have been appointed at each location, and thousands of students have registered free of cost. These players will be selected under the guidance of Mr. Chetan Sharma."

He further said, "This league is our salute to all grassroots cricketers who do not get opportunities, those who cannot move forward due to a lack of resources, and all talented cricketers whom we aim to identify and bring forward from across the country. We want players to participate in every process without spending a single rupee. They will not be charged any match fees or registration fees, and they will not have to bear travel or hotel expenses themselves."

Speaking about the opportunities that the league plans to provide, Mr. Chikara said, "Our aim is to give players the experience of international-level cricket. They will get guidance from 12 to 14 former cricketers of international standards. In addition, there is a plan to show the players' matches live across India on platforms such as Sony TV and Doordarshan. We want these players to feel proud in front of their families, relatives and the entire country. Talented cricketers should get the opportunity to move forward and make their mark at the national level. Our aim is to help them get opportunities in India and abroad in the future."

Speaking about the support from Rotary Club, he said, "Rotary Khar has joined hands with us, and many prominent people are also joining us for this event, including IPS officers, leading businessmen and prominent people associated with Rotary. We welcome everyone and hope that we will work together to take this campaign forward."

On this occasion, International Wrestler & Youth Icon, Sangram Singh said, "As an athlete myself, I understand that talent needs more than hard work to flourish. Young sportspersons need the right platform, the right guidance, encouragement, and the opportunity to learn in the presence of experienced sporting legends. When a young athlete gets the opportunity to showcase their talent and learn from those who have excelled at the highest level, it can significantly strengthen their confidence and ambition.

"The Salute Tiranga Cricket League represents this very vision by creating a grassroots platform to identify promising cricket talent from different parts of the country and provide them with opportunities to move forward. Having been associated with various youth platforms and initiatives, I have always believed that our young talent needs not only opportunities, but also encouragement, mentorship and the right direction. This is the reason I have chosen to associate myself with STCL and Rotary Club of Mumbai."

STCL Chairman Dr. Rajesh Jha spoke about the identity of Salute Tiranga Cricket League and its social purpose. He said, "There are many cricket leagues running in the country, and competitions are being organised in different places under different names. But for the first time, a league is being started under the banner of the Tricolour. It is connected with respect for the Tricolour, national pride and the spirit of nationalism. STCL is working to connect all those children with cricket who come from different states and districts and do not have proper facilities."

He said, "At STCL, we have kept the process free for players, from registration to playing their first match. Along with this, we are also working towards providing them financial support. Our aim is to provide players from across the country with a platform where they can showcase their talent and get opportunities to move forward."

Speaking about the experienced cricketers and experts associated with the league, Dr. Jha said, "People from across the country are participating in Salute Tiranga Cricket League. We want these children to get an opportunity to play and learn alongside senior players who have led Indian cricket. Our League Commissioner, Mr. Chetan Sharma, has been a former Indian fast bowler and was the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in 1987. Along with him, our mentor Mr. Ashok Malhotra, around 15 to 20 cricketers from the country, several prominent Ranji-level players, experienced umpires from across the country and people associated with commentary will also be part of the STCL league matches."

Speaking about the future of the league, he said, "We are taking this programme forward through the international-level Miraj International Stadium in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. We are happy to share our thoughts with Rotary Club and work together towards doing good work. Rotary is also carrying out important social service activities in the country and across the world. We would like your support for the Salute Tiranga programme so that we can provide these children with a future where they can get opportunities to be selected for the IPL and the Indian team."

He further said, "We have eight teams this year, and we will work towards increasing the number in the coming years. We want these children to receive all the necessary facilities and to be seen live on platforms such as Sony and Doordarshan. We have complete faith that we will move forward with Rotary in this campaign and work towards building a successful organisation. We need your support and blessings."

The association between Rotary Club of Mumbai Khar and Salute Tiranga Cricket League was highlighted in the presence of Rotary Club of Mumbai Khar President Mr. Mukesh Sehgal and STCL Project Director and President of the Executive Committee, Mr. Harjeet Singh Anand.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Harjeet Singh Anand said, "Rotary Club of Mumbai Khar and Salute Tiranga Cricket League have come together to conduct this cricket league. The work being done by Rotary and the work being done by Salute Tiranga have several things in common. Our shared objective is to provide free services and opportunities to people. Keeping this purpose in mind, both of us have joined hands in this mission."

STCL Director Mukesh Kumar Singh highlighted the strong cricketing aspirations of youngsters across India, from villages to cities. He said parents often remain concerned about the career prospects of children who are passionate about cricket. STCL, he added, seeks to address this gap by identifying promising players through Open Trials and providing them with quality training and a structured pathway to build a career in cricket.

During the event, the contribution of Mr. Naveen Kumar, National President (Youth), Salute Tiranga, was also highlighted. He has played an important role in the journey of Salute Tiranga, from the Kashmir Tiranga Yatra to Salute Tiranga Jan Jagran programmes organised across the country. Mr. Naveen Kumar is associated with Salute Tiranga Cricket League and is also the owner of the Haryana team.

About Salute Tiranga Cricket League

Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL) is an initiative aimed at identifying grassroots cricket talent and providing players with opportunities to move forward. The league is working towards providing a platform to talented players from different states and districts, offering them guidance and helping develop their potential in cricket. Through its proposed nationwide talent hunt campaign, STCL aims to provide cricketers with better opportunities and wider recognition.

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