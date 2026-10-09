Salute Tiranga Cricket League Unveils Eight Franchises at Players Draft Ceremony in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: The Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL) organised its Players Draft Ceremony at Le Meridien, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone ahead of the inaugural season of its League Season 1. The ceremony witnessed the unveiling of all eight participating franchise teams along with the announcement of players selected to represent each team. The first season of STCL is scheduled to be held at Miraj Stadium, Nathdwara, Udaipur, Rajasthan, from October 21 to 28, 2026.

Players from 10 states and 11 cities, including Patna, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Mumbai, Aligarh, Lucknow and Delhi, participated in the STCL open trials. More than 15,000 players registered themselves for the trials, of whom 450 were shortlisted for the final selection camp. Following the final evaluation, 128 players were selected for STCL Season 1.

A key highlight of the Players Draft was the league's fair, transparent and structured draw-based selection process. The process began with a draw among the franchise team owners, followed by a draw among the team coaches. The player selection was subsequently conducted through a systematic and category-wise draw mechanism, designed to provide all participating franchises with a fair opportunity to build their respective squads.

For greater balance and transparency, players were divided into multiple performance-based categories, including Top Batsmen, Top Bowlers, Top Wicketkeepers, Top Spinners and Top Fast Bowlers, among other categories. Players from these categories were then allocated to the franchises through the draw-based selection process.

The STCL Players Draft Ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent personalities from cricket, sports and entertainment, including former Indian cricketers Chetan Sharma and Madan Lal, former Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra, Padma Shri awardee Sushil Doshi, former Udaipur MP Arjun Lal Meena, STCL Brand Ambassador Sangram Singh, Miss Universe India 2023 Shweta Sharda and actress Diljot, along with STCL Chairman Rajesh Jha, Vice Chairman Ravi Chikara and Director Mukesh Kumar Singh, franchise owners and other distinguished guests.

The eight franchises unveiled for Salute Tiranga Cricket League Season 1 are: Delhi Leaders, Gujarat Royals, Mumbai Mavericks, Punjab Falcon, Haryana Lions, Rajasthan Frontiers, UP Dhurandhar and Tamil Nadu Thunders.

The Players Draft Ceremony officially sets the stage for the first season of STCL, with the eight franchises now preparing their squads for the upcoming competition in Udaipur.

STCL Commissioner Chetan Sharma said, "Every player has the potential to achieve something big, but talent needs the right opportunities, guidance and support to flourish. Today's Players Draft Ceremony was a positive step in that direction, as every player got an opportunity to be selected and showcase his potential. I believe platforms like STCL can help talented cricketers gain the exposure and experience they need to take their game to the next level.

STCL Chairman Dr. Rajesh Jha said, "The Players Draft Ceremony is a reflection of our commitment to the players. We have fulfilled our promise of not charging players a single penny towards registration or participation. From registration through the entire league process, STCL is committed to supporting players with food, accommodation, travel and professional guidance. Our aim is to ensure that financial constraints never become a barrier for talented players seeking an opportunity to showcase their potential. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for STCL."

Addressing the gathering, former Udaipur MP Arjun Lal Meena said, "STCL is bringing fresh cricketing talent to the forefront and creating opportunities beyond traditional pathways. It is encouraging to see an initiative that gives young players a platform to showcase their abilities."

Madan Lal, former Indian cricketer, said during the ceremony, "STCL is creating a valuable platform for emerging cricketers who deserve an opportunity to showcase their talent. The league is an important step towards giving grassroots players a professional pathway."

STCL Vice Chairman Ravi Chikara highlighted the league's focus on fairness, competitive cricket and wider audience reach. "The Players Draft has been designed with fairness and transparency at its core. The category-wise draw ensures that every franchise gets an equitable opportunity to build a competitive squad. With STCL matches set to be broadcast live across India on platforms such as Sony TV and Doordarshan, the league will also provide players with a valuable national platform to showcase their talent," he said.

Expressing his views on the initiative, Padma Shri awardee Sushil Doshi said, "STCL is a wonderful initiative to bring India's hidden cricketing talent into the spotlight and give young players the confidence and exposure to move forward."

Ashok Malhotra, Mentor STCL, said, "The success of any league ultimately depends on the players who step onto the field and make the competition exciting. STCL has brought together talented cricketers from different parts of the country, giving them a platform to compete, perform and prove themselves. I am confident that the passion, talent and commitment of these players will be at the heart of a successful and memorable first season."

Sangram Singh, Brand Ambassador STCL, said, "Sport is about opportunity, discipline and believing in your potential. I am proud to be associated with STCL, which is working to give young cricketers a platform where talent can be recognised and encouraged. I believe this league can inspire many youngsters to pursue their sporting dreams with confidence and determination."

Speaking on the occasion, Miss Universe India 2023 Shweta Sharda said, "STCL gives young cricketers an opportunity to turn their dreams into reality and begin an exciting journey."

Sharing her thoughts at the event, actress Diljot said, "STCL is not just about cricket; it is about giving young talent an opportunity to shine and encouraging them to dream bigger."

STCL Director Mukesh Kumar Singh said, "The Players Draft Ceremony reflects our commitment to providing young cricketers a genuine opportunity to showcase their potential without financial barriers. STCL is committed to creating a supportive platform where talent gets the right opportunity to grow and compete. I wish all eight franchises and every player the very best for STCL Season 1 and look forward to an exciting and successful league in Miraj Stadium, Nathdwara, Udaipur."

With the eight teams now unveiled and their squads taking shape, anticipation is building for the inaugural Salute Tiranga Cricket League Season 1, which will bring together competitive league cricket, emerging talent and franchise-based sporting entertainment in Udaipur from October 21-28, 2026.

About Salute Tiranga Cricket League

Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL) is an initiative aimed at identifying grassroots cricket talent and providing players with opportunities to move forward. The league is working towards providing a platform to talented players from different states and districts, offering them guidance and helping develop their potential in cricket. Through its proposed nationwide talent hunt campaign, STCL aims to provide cricketers with better opportunities and wider recognition.

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