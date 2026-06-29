Samsonite Sets a New Standard for Smart Travel with Waypoint™: From luggage maker to travel certainty brand

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Lost luggage is one of travel's most persistent anxieties. Samsonite, the world's leading travel brand, is solving it, permanently. Today, Samsonite announces Waypoint™, its built-in luggage tracking system that transforms the Samsonite Zipprix FT from a bag into an intelligent travel companion.

Waypoint™ is not an add-on. It is engineered into the luggage itself, a discreet, integrated tracker embedded within a premium leather personalisation tag. No separate tag. No fumbling with accessories. Just quiet, continuous confidence that your bag is exactly where it should be.

Powered by both Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub networks, Waypoint™ works seamlessly across iOS and Android, with no additional app required. Through Google's Find Hub, the system also integrates with airline baggage handling systems of major global carriers, giving travellers an unprecedented view of their bag's journey from check-in to carousel.

"For over a century, Samsonite has led the way in redefining what luggage can be," said Anushree Tainwala, Chief Business Officer, Samsonite India. "Waypoint™ is not a feature. It is a philosophy. The belief that your bag should be as smart as the journey it enables, and that technology, when done right, disappears into design. We have always been at the forefront of travel innovation; Waypoint™ is the next chapter."

The Waypoint™ tag features a slide-open cover, a leather embossing patch for personalisation, and a user-replaceable CR2032 battery, balancing intelligence with elegance. Setting it up on iPhone takes under a minute via Apple's Find My; on Android, it connects instantly through Google's Find Hub. Once paired, travellers can track their bag's location in real time, trigger an audible alert, enable Lost Mode, or share location access with a travel companion.

Samsonite's commitment to purposeful innovation runs through every product it makes. From pioneering polycarbonate shells to ergonomic spinner wheels, the brand has consistently translated emerging technology into lasting travel solutions. Waypoint™ continues that tradition, setting the stage for a connected luggage ecosystem that will expand across future Samsonite lines as Google's Find Hub platform evolves, including planned Ultra-Wideband (UWB) integration within 2026.

Zipprix FT with Waypoint™ will be available in India at exclusive SamsoniteStores from 18th June, 2026. The product ranges from INR 16,500 to INR 20,100.

The future of connected travel begins with Waypoint™.

About Samsonite:

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world's leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research and its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts and offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers to journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products.

www.samsonite.in

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