Sandeep Sharma Joins India Forbes Global Properties as Senior Advisor - Finance (Fund Raising)

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: India Forbes Global Properties has appointed *Mr. Sandeep Sharma, Managing Director of JSB Legal, as Senior Advisor - Finance (Fund Raising).

In his new role, Mr. Sharma will spearhead fundraising initiatives, develop institutional and private investment partnerships, and support the financial structuring of the organisation's expansion plans across India.

A young and dynamic professional, Mr. Sharma brings a distinctive combination of public-finance experience, legal expertise and institutional relationships. He worked closely with the late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former Union Finance Minister and former President of India, during his tenure in the Ministry of Finance.

One of his notable contributions was his instrumental role in implementing a cattle-feed financing policy introduced by Central Bank of India, aimed at strengthening the economics of dairy farming and supporting milk producers.

The implementation reportedly came amid considerable resistance from entrenched interests in the dairy trade. Mr. Sharma faced intense pressure and intimidation, including threats from elements seeking to obstruct the initiative. However, he remained steadfast in his commitment to the policy and continued working towards its implementation.

His determination helped advance a more structured approach to cattle-feed financing and dairy-farmer support, contributing to lasting changes in the dairy industry's economic framework.

He subsequently served as Managing Director and CEO of Dwarka Milk Limited, where he continued working towards improving the finances of the company

Driving Investment and Growth

As Senior Advisor - Finance (Fund Raising), Mr. Sharma will focus on institutional fundraising, strategic investment partnerships, joint venture structuring and capital advisory, supporting the organisation's long-term *Mission 2030* growth vision.

His appointment brings together institutional experience, financial understanding and the energy of young leadership to strengthen the organisation's investment strategy and future growth ambitions.

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