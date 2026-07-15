Sankara Eye Hospitals Successfully Hosts 20th Annual VISION 2020 India Conference, Celebrating 50 Years of the Sankara Movement

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15: Sankara Eye Hospitals, in association with VISION 2020 India, successfully concluded the 20th Annual VISION 2020 India Conference held from 10 to 12 July in Bengaluru. The conference brought together leading ophthalmologists, optometrists, public health experts, policymakers, researchers, development partners and healthcare professionals from across the country to deliberate on the future of eye care in India.

Held under the theme "Innovation, Collaboration and Impact in Eye Care - VISION for Viksit Bharat 2047," the three-day conference served as a national platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing innovations and strengthening partnerships aimed at eliminating avoidable blindness while advancing equitable, accessible and high-quality eye care across India.

The scientific programme featured discussions across five thematic tracks: Innovations and Technological Solutions in Eye Care; Collaboration for Universal Eye Health; Impact, Equity, Sustainability and Quality in Eye Care; Excellence in Optometry and Allied Ophthalmic Personnel; and Sharing Knowledge Repository: Towards Organizational Excellence and Growth. These sessions highlighted emerging technologies, digital health innovations, collaborative healthcare models, quality improvement initiatives and workforce development strategies.

A special leadership session chaired by Dr. Rajesh Saini featured distinguished speakers including Dr. R. V. Ramani, Peter Holland, and Heidi Chase. Former Indian cricket captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth delivered an engaging session on Leadership Lessons from Cricket, drawing parallels between leadership in sports and healthcare.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth, former Indian cricket captain and Goodwill Ambassador of VISION 2020: The Right to Sight India said, " VISION and eyesight are fundamental to everything we do, whether it is reading, writing, studying or playing sports. I am proud to be associated with VISION 2020 as its Goodwill Ambassador and support its efforts towards eliminating avoidable blindness in India. Cricket has taught me that self-belief, teamwork, innovation and hard work can help achieve even the biggest goals, and with eye care professionals from across the country coming together, I believe the VISION of a blindness-free India by 2047 can become a reality."

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Sankara movement, the conference marked a significant milestone in India's community eye care journey. The event celebrated Sankara Eye Foundation India's five decades of service in delivering quality eye care to underserved communities through innovation, outreach and sustainable service models.

Peter Holland, CEO OF International Agency of The Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) said, "Eye health has evolved beyond being solely a healthcare concern to become a critical global development and economic priority, directly influencing education, employment, productivity and community participation. Strong leadership, collaboration and a unified voice across the eye care sector are essential to eliminating avoidable sight loss and advancing universal access to eye care. India's experience, innovation and commitment can play a pivotal role in shaping global action and strengthening international efforts to ensure VISION for all."

The conference featured keynote addresses, plenary sessions, panel discussions, scientific paper presentations, workshops and interactive sessions. Experts deliberated on artificial intelligence, digital health, community ophthalmology, public-private partnerships, quality improvement and capacity building to strengthen India's eye care ecosystem.

Dr RV Ramani, Padmashree Awardee and Founder and Managing Trustee, Sankara Eye Foundation about said, "Viksit Bharat is not merely a government programme but a national movement that requires collective leadership across healthcare, education, industry and civil society. Healthy citizens, skilled youth, inclusive growth and sustainable institutions will be central to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. By restoring sight, preventing avoidable blindness and strengthening healthcare capacity, eye care institutions have a vital role in ensuring that every citizen can learn, work and live with dignity. As Sankara enters its golden jubilee year after completing 3.3 million free eye surgeries, our next 50 years must demonstrate what collective leadership, compassion and sustainability can accomplish together."

The conference also reaffirmed the importance of collaborative action among government agencies, healthcare institutions, academia, civil society, industry and development partners in achieving universal eye health and supporting the VISION of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Speaking at the conference Dr Rajesh Saini, President of VISION 2020 said, "The Right to Sight India brings together over 210 organisations, with its members contributing to nearly 50-60% of the one crore eye surgeries performed in India last year. Through this conference, we aim to strengthen our collective commitment to delivering accessible, quality eye care for every citizen and contribute to the VISION of Viksit Bharat 2047."

The 20th edition of the conference attracted hundreds of delegates from across the country and concluded with renewed commitments towards innovation, collaboration and evidence-based approaches to strengthen India's eye care ecosystem and accelerate progress towards eliminating avoidable blindness.

Mr. Gokul V Subramaniam, President, Intel India, said, "While India has made remarkable progress through digital transformation and public welfare initiatives, bridging the gaps in agriculture, education and healthcare requires collective action, innovation and empathy. Technology can accelerate development, but wisdom comes from character, compassion and a shared responsibility towards the most marginalized. Sankara Eye Foundation exemplifies this spirit by proving that service, sustainability and purpose-driven leadership can transform lives and inspire nation-building."

About Sankara Eye Foundation

Sankara Eye Foundation India is a Not-for-Profit organization committed to providing quality eye care services to the poor and marginalised sections of society. Started as a small primary health care centre in the year 1977 by Dr R.V. Ramani and Dr Radha Ramani, today Sankara is one of the largest and fastest growing social enterprises managing 14 super speciality eye care hospitals in more than 10 states. The network hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to perform advanced eye surgeries. Sankara Eye Foundation India is a protagonist of the National Eye Health Care Movement in India, continuously transforming the eye care delivery structure through various Eye Care Initiatives across age groups, cutting-edge technology, scientific approach, innovation, research & training.

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