Sanskriti University to Host 7th Convocation Ceremony on 12 October 2026 Governor of Karnataka to Grace the Occasion

VMPL

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10: Sanskriti University, a NAAC Accredited institution recognised for its commitment to academic excellence, industry-oriented education, research and innovation, is set to host its 7th Convocation Ceremony on 12 October 2026. The occasion will celebrate the academic achievements of its graduating students and recognise their transition into professional careers, research, entrepreneurship and other avenues of service to society.

The ceremony will be graced by Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot Ji, Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka, as the Chief Guest. The event will be presided over by Dr. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor, Sanskriti University, in the presence of university leadership, distinguished academicians, faculty members, parents and graduating students.

The convocation marks an important milestone in the University's continuing journey to deliver quality higher education, strengthen industry-academia engagement and prepare graduates for the changing demands of the global workforce.

Where Education Meets Employability

As employers increasingly seek graduates who can combine subject knowledge with practical skills, critical thinking and adaptability, Sanskriti University continues to focus on connecting academic learning with real-world requirements. Its educational approach emphasises experiential learning, internships, live projects, industry interactions, skill development and multidisciplinary education.

Reflecting this focus on career readiness, the University reports an 89% placement record. Its graduates pursue opportunities across sectors including engineering, technology, management, healthcare, agriculture, life sciences, allied health sciences and other emerging fields. Through industry engagement and practical learning opportunities, the University aims to help students develop the professional competencies required to navigate evolving career landscapes.

Academic Excellence Rooted in Research and Innovation

At Sanskriti University, academic development extends beyond classroom instruction to research, experimentation, innovation and the application of knowledge to real-world challenges. The University encourages students and faculty members to participate in research initiatives, develop intellectual property and explore solutions to contemporary industrial and societal needs.

Its reported achievements include 3,058+ patents filed, 2,200+ research publications, 120+ startups nurtured, 56+ startups funded and ₹4.71 crore in DST grant support. These milestones reflect the University's emphasis on building a research-oriented academic environment in which knowledge creation and innovation complement formal education.

The University continues to strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem through engagement with industry, government-supported initiatives, research organisations and entrepreneurial ventures.

Fostering Entrepreneurship and Industry Collaboration

Recognising entrepreneurship as an important driver of economic growth and innovation, Sanskriti University has developed an incubation ecosystem to support aspiring founders and innovators. Through mentorship, startup development initiatives, funding opportunities, industry connections and business guidance, the ecosystem encourages students and emerging entrepreneurs to take their ideas towards practical implementation.

This approach complements the University's academic programmes by exposing learners to problem-solving, innovation, business development and the process of creating sustainable enterprises. By bringing education, research and entrepreneurship closer together, Sanskriti University seeks to nurture graduates who can contribute not only as professionals but also as innovators and job creators.

A Convocation Celebrating Achievement and Responsibility

The 7th Convocation Ceremony will celebrate the dedication, perseverance and academic accomplishments of the graduating students. The occasion represents the culmination of years of learning and the beginning of a new chapter in which graduates will apply their knowledge and skills across professional, academic and entrepreneurial domains.

The ceremony will include the conferment of degrees and recognition of academic achievement, alongside addresses by distinguished dignitaries. It will also provide an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of faculty members, families and the wider university community in supporting students throughout their educational journeys.

For the graduating class, the convocation will be both a moment of achievement and a reminder of the responsibility that accompanies education: to uphold professional integrity, continue learning and contribute meaningfully to society.

Preparing Graduates for a Changing World

As technology, artificial intelligence, industry practices and workforce expectations continue to evolve, Sanskriti University remains focused on strengthening the connection between academic knowledge and practical application. Its emphasis on industry-oriented learning, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and student development reflects its broader commitment to preparing graduates for a dynamic and interconnected world.

The 7th Convocation Ceremony is an occasion to celebrate this commitment and the achievements of the students who are ready to take their next steps as professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs and responsible citizens.

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