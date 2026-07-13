Santaana Fertility Expands its Network across Bengaluru in partnership with Magnet Hospitals with an investment of INR 50 Cr

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13: On 2nd July 2026, Santaana Fertility announced that it is partnering with Magnet Hospitals, marking a new phase in the fertility chain's journey. Under this partnership, an investment of INR 50 crore will enable Santaana Fertility to scale into a network of 8 centres across Bengaluru.

Founded on the clinical legacy of Dr. Kamini Rao, Padmashri awardee, one of India's pioneers in reproductive medicine, Santaana Fertility seeks to redefine fertility care by prioritizing personalized & evidence-based treatment, and improved patient outcomes. This partnership allows Santaana Fertility to leverage Magnet Hospitals' integrated, hospital-linked model to strengthen capabilities and expand patient access while building on its strong clinical foundation.

"For too long, fertility care has been measured by the number of IVF cycles performed rather than the quality of clinical decision-making. With this partnership, we are now able to scale a model where science, ethics, and empathy come together to deliver accurate diagnosis and personalized care. The partnership with Magnet Hospitals and its integrated ecosystem will play a critical role in expanding this vision, enabling us to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes across a wider network while empowering patients to make informed decisions," commented Dr. Kamini Rao, Founder & Chairman, Santaana Fertility.

The network will continue to follow a personalized and evidence based approach to IVF by identifying the root cause of infertility through comprehensive evaluations, including genetic testing, reproductive immunology, and male fertility diagnostics. This approach is designed to improve first cycle success rates while reducing unnecessary interventions, emotional burden, and long-term costs for patients.

Dinesh Madhavan, Managing Director, Magnet Hospitals & Santaana Fertility added , "This collaboration marks our ongoing commitment to developing integrated, patient centred healthcare ecosystems in partnership with doctors. Through this partnership with Santaana Fertility, we are combining the robust clinical proficiency with institutional patient care expertise to provide superior outcomes for patients."

Santaana Fertility will retain complete clinical autonomy, with all medical decisions, ethical boundaries, and patient protocols driven exclusively by its clinical custodians. By institutionalizing the multigenerational clinical competency of Dr. Kamini Rao & Dr Vyshnavi Rao, the network aims to ensure consistent standards of care and outcomes across all centres. Recognising that fertility is both a medical and emotional journey, the network will continue to integrate counselling and financial guidance into its care model, helping patients navigate treatment with confidence and support.

About Santaana Fertility

Santaana Fertility is a specialised fertility care network committed to delivering compassionate, ethical, and evidence-based reproductive healthcare. Built on the pioneering clinical legacy of Dr. Kamini Rao, the network combines advanced reproductive science, world-class laboratory infrastructure, and a patient-centric approach to improve outcomes while supporting the emotional and psychological wellbeing of patients. Santana Fertility is focused on making advanced fertility care more accessible, transparent, and personalized across its growing network.

About Magnet Hospitals

Founded by Mr Dinesh Madhavan, Magnet Hospitals intends to reshape patient care through a relentless focus on Trust, Transparency, Compassion, and Clinical Outcomes. Built and operated by clinicians, Magnet Hospitals empowers doctors and nurses with clinical equity and leadership roles to co-create a doctor-led network of hospitals across Bengaluru. In addition to adopting and following national guidelines and accreditation frameworks, Magnet Hospitals has developed its own proprietary standards of accreditation and quality to ensure consistent excellence.

Media Contact: 20:20 MSL - Mahesh Babu (9844379722 / mahesh.babu@2020msl.com)

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