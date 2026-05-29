SAP Technology Used by Some of the World's Largest Companies is Now Accessible to Students in India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29: In universities across India, students frequently talk about IT firms while discussing future career plans. These companies are often associated with strong career growth. What many students do not realize, however, is that behind the world's leading businesses lies a common technology foundation: SAP.

To help students gain exposure to this global ecosystem early in their careers, SAP is now offering free access to SAP Learning Hub, student edition for students in India. The platform gives students a great opportunity to explore technology skills that are sought by organizations around the world.

In industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, AI-powered SAP software is being used for insights to drive improvement in operations. Several leading IT and consulting firms in India like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra also work extensively with SAP systems.

With global investments growing in AI, automation, analytics, and cloud technologies, talent demand is also growing for those familiar with enterprise platforms and processes.

"Students often associate technology careers only with coding or software development," said Tine Vandenbreeden, Global VP SIX Partner Solution Enablement, SAP. "But businesses today need talent that understands digital operations across functions like finance, supply chain, HR, analytics, and customer experience. SAP Learning Hub, student edition gives students an opportunity to explore these business technologies early in their academic journey."

The India-specific student access to SAP Learning Hub is intended to remove financial barriers and connect academic experience to in-demand digital jobs.

The platform offers a mix of learning resources, access to a community, real SAP practice systems, expert sessions, and two free SAP Certification exam attempts to support career readiness among learners. Built for students from various streams like commerce, engineering, and management, it introduces how SAP technology is used within business environments.

Students have access to role-based SAP Learning Journeys that add practical business context to classroom learning.

While students prepare for interviews, placements, and technical skills, they don't usually get to see business systems used inside large organizations. Through SAP Learning Hub, student edition, SAP is making that experience available to students all over India at zero cost. For many students, this may be their first direct exposure to how large businesses operate behind the scenes.

To register for the free SAP Learning Hub, student edition, visit learning.sap.com/free-student-edition.

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